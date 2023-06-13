We rarely get a chance to talk about how so many men think it’s their God-given responsibility to get women to look a certain way. You know what I am talking about; Some men behave as if they’re in charge of telling women what they should do with their appearance. And what follows then, are unsolicited opinions that no one truly cares for.

Credit: Giphy

For instance, this Twitter user shared comments about how a woman’s haircut selfie invited so many random opinions by men – opinions that were really unnecessary and frankly, useless.

Woman posts pic of a cute hair cut.



Dudes: I cannot abide! https://t.co/41BYHaoYrd pic.twitter.com/pfvCwLwjcG — AskAubry 🦝 (@ask_aubry) June 11, 2023

Here’s the original tweet by @NiaTudor, a children’s illustrator who’s also got some great accolades in her field.

Chopped all my hair off this evening 🙃 pic.twitter.com/CwUMbNlhTx — Nia Tudor (@NiaTudor) June 8, 2023

Here are a few of the comments men have left on her picture:

Says dude that has basically the same haircut but for a dude 🙄 — Davon Williams (@callmedtho) June 11, 2023

You still have a nose ring, so the haircut was a waste of time — Earl Sinclair (@mybuddyguard1) June 10, 2023

And THEN here’s how the rest of the internet has responded to these strange, strange comments.

Most have answered a question that I’m sure we all asked, when reading these responses; Why are these men so concerned with a woman’s appearance and feel the need to share their opinion with her?

All of us thought this;

One haircut that led to so many men thinking they can freely throw their opinions about it at a woman. Wow.

