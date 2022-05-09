K Kamalathal, better known as Idli Amma, is an 83-year-old woman who has been selling idlis for ₹1 for decades now in Vadivelampalayam, Tamil Nadu. 

Her motivation to do so is the fact that she wants to feed the poor who may not be able to afford higher prices. She just wants everyone to be well-fed. 

In 2019, she rose to fame after the media got to know about her story. Overnight, Idli Amma became a known name across the country and one of the people to take note of her efforts was Anand Mahindra, who promised to give her a new home. 

Idli Amma
On mother's day yesterday, the business tycoon delivered on his promise and gifted Kamalathal a house. In a tweet that he shared on his social media, she can be seen entering the place.

People found this very touching and have been reacting to the news on Twitter.

As Idli Amma, K Kamalathal has worked for years in the kitchen and she has gotten hundreds of thousands of meals prepared for the people she loves so much. As per reports, she gets up early in the day and spends hours preparing the batter for idlis.

It's good to see her dedication being noticed and rewarded.