27-year-old Sanchita Rani Roy, a police constable in Assam, carries her seven-month-old child to work every day. Every day this constable reaches the police station at 10.30 am with her baby, completes her work, and goes back home.



This comes after Roy's maternity leave extension request has not been granted. Left with no other option, Roy is forced to bring her child with her. “I have no one at home to take care of my baby so I am forced to bring her along with me,” said Roy. The constable is deputed in the Silchar PI Court in Cachar district.



Roy's husband works for the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as a jawan. Owing to his work, he is posted out of Assam. She has noted how her colleagues are extremely supportive of her and help her with the baby at work.



The woman police constable has earned plaudits for her dedication. But this brings out the sad reality working mothers with newborn children face in the country.



Cachar Police's Sanchita Rani Roy Exhibits Dedication For Uniform.



"There is no one else at home who can take care of my baby and so I am bound to bring her to the work with me," Sanchita Rani Roy.@assampolice @DGPAssamPolice @gpsinghips @cacharpolicehttps://t.co/ejSb5RepPa — রাহুল দেব • Rahul Deb  (@rahuldeb_rd) June 4, 2022

Provide support to such mothers. Appreciation is ok but it affects the work for which she is being paid salary. There should be no injustice to her as a mother and her baby and shouldn't affect her work as a constable. https://t.co/LS5e6NBcYn — Ahana#SaveSoil (@Ahana_InnerLih8) June 7, 2022

Stop romanticising work and motherhood together..this is no joke.. the system failed to look after such women — Shabana_binte_Siddique (@Shanoya30151199) June 7, 2022

Rather than giving her plaudits, perhaps we should give her crèches in govt offices; empowering women and enabling them to pursue their dreams and careers. @NehaDhupia #freedomtofeed https://t.co/FS56QX0cpo — Nikhil Chinapa (@nikhilchinapa) June 7, 2022

She is doing this out of necessity because she is working in a failing system that is not designed for women let alone mother's. India is so backward! — Theblackdog (@Theblackdog17) June 7, 2022

Plaudits for a failed system? — Rants&Roasts (@Sydusm) June 7, 2022

Speaking to reporters, Roy added that she has applied for further leaves. But until then she "will continue (her) duty this way."