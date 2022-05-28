Athletes and coaches recently complained of being pressured to finish training earlier so that an IAS officer may walk his dog on the ground. The event sparked widespread criticism on social media.

On the other side, another IAS officer, Keerthi Jalli, has become an internet phenomenon for all the right reasons. Jalli was recently seen inspecting flood-affected regions in Assam's Cachar district, walking barefoot through the murky waters, and talking with locals who had been uprooted by the natural disaster.

There are few more pics... She's a star 🌟 pic.twitter.com/zSVeM1WP05 — kzc (@kzc940) May 27, 2022

A photo of the officer deployed in Assam was shared by Awanish Sharan, a 2009-batch IAS officer. The officer was captured in a boat with a village woman in the now-viral photograph. The post got over 52k likes and more than 3k retweets already.

Keerthi Jalli IAS, Deputy Commissioner Cachar.🙏 pic.twitter.com/n5CsOoAFMu — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) May 26, 2022

Many other users on the platform, including Sharan, praised the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer for her work ethic and humility.

Other side of Dedication on work 👏

Hats off https://t.co/YYFtWbd669 — Environment survivor (@Adityat44608101) May 28, 2022

At first glance nobody will believe this is an #IAS officer! Cachar DC #KeerthiJalli definitely deserves all the praise for her simplicity & service during the flood crisis.



Our Nation needs more administrators like Keerthi Jalli.#Cachar #Assam #AssamFloods #NortheastIndia https://t.co/U5Z5WeAnMY — Amit Singh (@editorneindia) May 28, 2022

10 yrs ago I used to stay near her house interesting and inspirational story. https://t.co/cAPggtU7sY — I'm An Albatross🔰 (@nikhil_09) May 27, 2022

Officers like you mam, there is a hope for better India 🙏 https://t.co/Uh2xWpH5lu — Mayur Shelkar (@iammayurs) May 27, 2022

That's how we should do nation service ..your act will change the world not the voice..🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/w8xXqqy3ON — Mukesh Didwania (@troytailorcom) May 27, 2022

She's working so hard day and night so that we don't face any problem. She's doing a great hardwork for all the refugees. Salute to her. We're proud to have her as our Deputy Commissioner. https://t.co/7h2swLlxQv — 𝓐𝓷𝓲𝓷𝓭𝓲𝓽𝓪 (@bahonmeichaleaa) May 27, 2022

Looking at this photo over and over again. I can't verbalize my appreciation. These days such types of officials are a microscopic minority. But the satisfying point is that they're with us all the time. https://t.co/rRkV0Y9PIl — PALLAB KUMAR CHOWDHURY (@PALLABKUMARCHO1) May 27, 2022

On one hand we have officers like her and on the other we have who misuse power by asking athletes to get out of the stadium for their walking with wife and dog. May keerthi's tribe increase https://t.co/eWvxBVvEeW — Rohith Simha (@rohith_simha) May 27, 2022

Jalli was the first female Deputy Commissioner of the Hailakandi district in southern Assam since it was founded in 1989, and she was also highly involved in a number of projects in the area.

Meanwhile, the current floods in Assam have wreaked havoc in Cachar. Scores of people are still being housed in makeshift relief camps throughout the district. This year's floods have affected approximately 1,63,000 people in 291 villages, according to reports. In Cachar, 11,200 dwellings have been damaged, and 5,915 hectares of cropland have been flooded.