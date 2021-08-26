In a recent video that has been doing rounds on the internet, you can see a bride categorically telling her friends and family that she won't be walking down the aisle as long as the DJ doesn't play the song of her choice.

First look at the video, and you think that it's harmlessly amusing, even endearing in parts - but people seem to have taken some serious offense to it which is really hard to digest.

Bride throws a mini tantrum & Refuses to enter wedding venue when song she wanted for her entry is not played 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/NmWZl3ZdwT — Rosy (@rose_k01) August 24, 2021

From bridezilla to a diva, she is being called names as people criticise her for being 'adamant' about something so 'trivial'. And while at it, they are also suggesting that the groom should run before it's too late.

Now, to everyone who is so deeply concerned, it is the woman's wedding for God's sake. What exactly is so strange about her wanting a particular song to be played as she walks to the stage?

There is nothing "rebellious" about it nor does it qualify as a "tantrum". What she wants is something very reasonable, something she had informed everyone in advance as you can hear her say in the video.

she looks so regal.

And while we are on the topic, there are grooms who throw a fit over the slightest of issues at weddings, and their demands are accepted, if not decorated. The families on both sides jump to the man's command as if he were a ruler or something.

We have all seen that happen. Let's not pretend that we have not.

As for the assumption that he is going to "have it tough" and hence should call it quits is concerned, well, if he can't live with a woman who knows what she wants and is confident enough to ask for it, yes, maybe he should run, stay single and introspect a bit.

We haven't been able to identify the bride in this video but we want to say good on you, woman. There is absolutely no reason why you shouldn't have had the song of your choice played at your wedding. All brides deserve a grand entry.