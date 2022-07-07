It's not every day that we see brides making conventional rituals fascinating by beautifully tweaking the culture.

Case in point: An Indian bride named Anjali Tapadiya added a twist to her mehndi ceremony. Instead of the cliché of concealing her husband's name into the mehndi, she got the great historical artwork designed on her hands.

1. The Great Wave off Kanagawa by Hokusai.

The print illustrates three boats navigating a storm-tossed sea, with Mount Fuji visible in the distance and a massive wave forming a spiral in the centre.

2. The Creation of Adam by Michelangelo.

It serves as an illustration of the Genesis creation story, in which God created Adam and gives him life.

3. The Kiss by Gustav Klimt.

It represents passion and compassion in archetypal form. This vibrant, shimmering love scene features two bodies and faces embracing one another.

4. Keith Harrington's graffiti.

American artist Keith Allen Haring's pop art was inspired by the 1980s New York City graffiti subculture.

5. Femme Au Collier Jaune by Pablo Picasso.

Here, Picasso illustrates Françoise Gilot, one of his lovers and the mother of two of his children. Gilot seems to have a beauty mark on her cheek, which is not actually a beauty mark but a cigarette burn that was caused after an argument between Gilot and Picasso.

6. The Starry Night by Vincent Van Gogh

It represents the scene outside his asylum room's east-facing window at Saint-Rémy-de-Provence soon before sunrise with the addition of an imaginary settlement.

Wow, who knew the world's finest pieces of art can be held with only two hands! This mehndi in itself is the greatest work of art. Kudos to mehndi artist Kamal Clara for creating a lasting memory for this bride on her special day.

Anjali, the bride, seems to be a fervent admirer of art and her choice of designs just proves it. You can watch the entire video below.