The son often has to perform the last rites of the deceased. Be it any religion, this is a tradition we have been witnessing for decades now.

In a recent incident, four women performed the last rites of their mother. Call it breaking cultural barriers or a compulsion.

The four daughters even carried her on their shoulders and walked 4 km to the crematorium- after their two brothers didn’t show up to the funeral.

As per reports, the incident took place in the Mangalaghat area, Puri town, in Odisha, when Jati Nayak, an octogenarian of the locality, passed away.

Jati Nayak had two sons and four daughters. The neighbors informed her sons about the demise, but none of her two sons showed up.

The four daughters then decided to take the onus on themselves by breaking gender stereotypes and cultural barriers to cremate their mother.

With the help of their neighbors, they prepared a pyre and carried their mother to the cremation ground (Swarga dwar).

Talking about the two sons who lived separately and neglected her for years, Sitamani Sahu, one of the daughters, said:

Our brothers had been neglecting our mother for the last 10 years. They never allowed her to stay with them. During these years, they never, even for once, inquired if she was well, let alone taking care of her food. Prior to her death, she had once become ill and we had to shift her to hospital in an ambulance. Then, too, our brothers had chosen to remain indifferent.

This is inhuman behaviour, and our parents deserve better.