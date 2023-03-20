Trigger warning: The article carries a story about violence against a woman in Delhi. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Resorting to physical violence can NEVER be a solution to any argument. People with violence-prone aggression and no appetite for patience don’t deserve to communicate with anybody. In a devastating incident from North West Delhi, a man hit a woman and forced her into the cab, while another man accompanying the two remained a mute spectator.

A man was seen in a video beating a woman & forcefully making her sit in a car near #Mangolpuri flyover. Car is from #Gurugram's Ratan Vihar where a team of personnel was sent. Probe underway to ascertain more information about the driver & incident: Police (18.03) pic.twitter.com/8UGECYTNp1 — Smriti Sharma (@SmritiSharma_) March 19, 2023

The video of the incident went viral on social media. It was captured in the Mangolpuri flyover area. The DCP of Delhi Outer District started a probe into the matter. “Investigation regarding the video has been going on since last night. The owner of the cab lives in Gurugram and a police team will have a word with him,” reported India Today.

After tracing the vehicle and driver, it was found out that the cab was booked by two men and a woman via Uber to a Vikaspuri destination from Rohini. They had an altercation on their way and so the woman wanted to move out of the cab.

#UPDATE | The vehicle & driver have been traced. Two boys & a girl had booked a vehicle from Rohini to Vikaspuri through Uber. On the way, there was an argument & scuffle b/w them. After the argument, the girl wanted to leave. It is seen in the video that the boy forcibly pushes… https://t.co/PqL03w73Ba pic.twitter.com/vllOxqRVs2 — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2023

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has also taken note of the matter. Chairperson, Swati Maliwal, has issued a notice to the Delhi Police.

The horrifying video has people raising concerns regarding safety standards for women in Delhi. Here’s what they are saying on Twitter.

What the hell is happening on a busy road no person came for the rescue of the girl even the Cab driver seems not interested in helping the girl.. — Rahul Khanna (@IkhannaRahul) March 19, 2023

Are we living in a society? No one bothers about what is happening and no one is questioning. No one has social responsibility. — Narayana Allem (@Allemnarayana) March 19, 2023

safe city of india for women delhie 🤡🤡 — Brohan (@Rohanpatil96k) March 19, 2023

The below snapshots are from the Instagram reel by The Quint.

The sheer amount of entitlement this dude had to do something like that in a public setting is scary. Their mute accomplice and the fact that the cab was jam-packed between traffic and no one did a thing is all the more problematic.

ADVERTISEMENT The DCP revealed that appropriate action would be taken, as per the woman’s statement.

