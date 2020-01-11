

As I was scrolling through my Instagram, I stumbled upon an aesthetically pleasing and intellectually woke account called 'Angry Brown Gal' . With quirky art backdrops, this profile is a compilation of revolutionary quotes from our forefathers that fit perfectly in today's situation

In the wake of the ongoing socio-political unrest in our country, this account will make you observe the markers through the course of history that'll answer all your questions about why everything that's happening around us is wrong and why we need to stand in solidarity in resistance.

1. Looks like The Father of the Indian Constitution warned us against mixing religion with politics way back in 1949.

2. Mark Twain has managed to put every protestor's feelings, across the world into words.

3. Jawahar Lal Nehru emphasises on how words can't always do justice to the human spirit of nationalism.

4. A shoutout to every protestor out there, who's made an effort to resist.

5. This prose from Gitanjali is literally everything we're fighting for.

6. The Gandhian Philosophy on Civil Disobedience is more relevant than ever.

7. A tweet that aptly summarises the ongoing unrest in the country.

8. The destiny of the world's largest youth democracy is in the hands of people under the age of 25.

9. Elie Wiesel explains how the grey area between two black and white oponions is always indifference.

10. Kunal Kamra proves that there's comedy in tragedy.

11. Just an excerpt from Paul Goebbel's expression of 'Big Lie' that may or may not be relevant to the current situation.

12. It's funny because it's true.

In an exclusive, up-close and personal interview with ScoopWhoop, the mastermind behind ' The Angry Brown Gal' told us how her brainchild came into existence:

Art usually ties people together, across bounds, so I decided to bring it together with important quotes and this is how this account happened.

Amidst the unrest in the country, the Angry Brown Gal is narrating her point of view backed by historic examples.