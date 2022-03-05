Sometimes we really underestimate just how difficult it is to travel with new born children or toddlers. Not to mention the judgmental stares parents get from the passengers around them! So, I imagine, in scenarios where a child is a little irritable it's a blessing to have the airline crew help and calm things down.

Which is why this viral video posted by Good News Movement is receiving all kinds of love from netizens. In it, a British Airways' crew member is seen cradling an aggravated child.

According to the post, the flight attendant brought stickers and cups to play with for the child, so that he would calm down and stop crying. But when that did not work, she picked him and began rocking him until he fell asleep.

This heartwarming situation took place on a flight from Brasília to Cuiabá, Brazil, which is usually a 1 hour and 45 minute trip.

You can watch the entire clip here.

While most crew members usually also help out, she clearly went above and beyond her duty. People are applauding her for showing so much compassion and understanding in the difficult situation.

BRB going to go shed happy tears because this just restored my faith in humanity.