Our society takes no interest in women’s sexual health and of course, that means that any discussion around it is frowned upon or avoided. One wouldn’t expect that from professionals, who are literally in the field to talk about IT. However, the many ‘horror stories‘ that women share about their experiences visiting a gynecologist show otherwise.

A Twitter user, Shruti Sunderraman, talked about her conversation with the gynecologist she had visited. Shruti mentioned that she's experiencing post-COVID menstrual disorders and so she shared her history. And the gynecologist responded by suggesting her to listen to Sadhguru. Yes, because that's how medical science works. It's so concerning when something so serious is turned into a trivial discussion.

Today in Indian gynaecs' house of horrors – legit wish I'd recorded this conversation with a new gynaec (that I got through a recco).

Me: so I've been having post-covid vax menstrual disorders. Here is my precise history & timeline.

Gynaec: you need to listen to Sadhguru. pic.twitter.com/lkqNRQvEIP — Shruti Sunderraman (@sundermanbegins) April 5, 2023

According to the gynecologist, this was a result of stress, which would ‘burn out’ if she listened to Sadhguru, thrice a day. Such instances not only point out things that are wrong with healthcare, but also make it difficult for the rest of the women to trust medical professionals for their sexual and reproductive health. And that doesn’t end well.

Understandably, Twitter is concerned and horrified.

yup she said all of this was happening because of STRESS (to hell with evidence of stress being CAUSED of the sudden hormonal disorders) and that my stress would "burn out" if I listen to Sadhguru thrice a day. — Shruti Sunderraman (@sundermanbegins) April 5, 2023

What the? Spiritual bypassing is the new pandemic.. I'm so sorry this happened to you! Such people need to reported — thindiipothi (@datt_mallika) April 5, 2023

They ought to announce the guru they're following, at the entrance itself, at least some forewarning

You paid for said advice, yes? — Shobna S. Iyer (@shobnasi) April 6, 2023

Giving such advice should qualify as violation of the hippocratic oath and lead to immediate disqualification. https://t.co/Vk9vYxgv3y — Udb (@UdayDehlvi) April 6, 2023

i’d love to know what more they suggested because wtf did you walk out i hope u did https://t.co/GmbUFBy34P — hand cream slut (@broccolibaaabe) April 5, 2023

I hope this Gynaec can explain how two breasts of women can produce two types of milk as her idol Sadhguru had mentioned once. — 𝖀𝖕𝖆𝖘𝖔𝖓𝖆 𝕭𝖆𝖓𝖊𝖗𝖏𝖊𝖊 ☀️ (@UpasonaB) April 5, 2023

There’s an urgent need to address how most gynaecologists make the process of talking about sexual health a nightmare.