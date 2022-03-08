Let's be clear, Women's Day should be every day. But it doesn't hurt to celebrate the power of womanhood. So, it seems a good time to show the achievements that paved the way for growth for women. Here's a look at some of the most significant historical moments scripted by Indian women:

1. Avantikabai Gokhale, leading a group of women in Dadar during Dandi March.

Source: The Wire

2. Sarla Thukral became the first Indian woman pilot.

Sarla Thukral
Source: Wikipedia

3. Major Divya Ajith Kumar became the first woman in the Indian Army to receive the prestigious Sword Of Honour.

Major Divya Ajith Kumar
Source: Femina

4. Kalpana Chawla tries on her suit on 14 January 2003 at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, in preparation for launch.

Kalpana Chawla
Source: Times Now

5. Sarojini Naidu giving a speech to the public.

Sarojini Naidu giving a speech
Source: Newsd.in

6. Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, signing the agreement of friendship and cooperation with Bangladesh in 1972, after India's victory at Indo-Pak War, 1971.

Indira Gandhi in 1972 with Bangladesh PM
Source: dailyasianage.com

7. Nilima Ghose and Mary Dsouza, the first Indian female Olympians, with the winning US men relay team at the 1952 Olympics.

Nilima Ghose and Mary Dsouza, the first Indian female Olympians
Source: goenchimathi.wordpress.com

8. Weightlifter Karnam Malleshwari, became the first Indian female Olympian to win a medal in 2000.

Karnam Malleshwari
Source: currentaffairs.adda247.com

9. Bhanu Athaiya, a costume designer became the first Indian to win an Oscar. She was awarded the Oscar for the Best Costume Design Category for Gandhi, in 1983, at the 55th Academy Awards.  

Bhanu Athaiya
Source: India Today

10. Shanti Tigga became the first female Jawan in the Indian Army.

Shanti Tigga felicitated by President Pratibha Patil
Source: Femina

11. Bachendri Pal became the first Indian woman to climb Mount Everest.

Bachendri Pal on Mount Everest
Source: Economic Times

12. Pratibha Patil became the first Indian female President to fly a Sukhoi jet.

Pratibha Patil in Sukhoi jet
Source: Sify.com

13. Avani Chaturvedi, Bhawana Kanth, and Mohana Singh became India's first women to fly fighter aircrafts solo, in 2017.

Mohana Singh, Bhawana Kanth and Avani Chaturvedi
Source: Economic Times

14. Liberia bids goodbye to India's first all-female peacekeeping force, formed in 2007, which was a first in the history of UN peacekeeping.

Liberia bids goodbye to India's first all-female peacekeeping force
Source: The Wire.in

15. Indian women's hockey team at the 1980 Moscow Olympics, led by Rupa Saina. Women's hockey was introduced here and India finished fourth.

Indian Women Hockey team at the 1980 Moscow Olympics
Source: sportslumo.com

16. Women-led Chipko movement.

Women in Chipko Movement
Source: feminisminindia.com

17. First all-women contingent parade on Republic Day in 2015.

Indian Navy all-women contingent
Source: Deccan Chronicle

18. Avani Lekhari became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Avani Lekhari with her medal
Source: Economic times

19. When Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe, in 1994.

Sushmita Sen as Miss Universe
Source: Unseen.photos

20. Kiran Bedi, India's first woman IPS officer, leading a contingent on Republic Day, in 1975. 

Kiran Bedi, leading the contingent
Source: India Today

More power to all the women in the world. 