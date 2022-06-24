The best people in life are those that cheer you on in even the smallest of accomplishments; they should be kept close by. And if you had in-laws who would laud you and ensure that everyone knew about your accomplishments, who wouldn't like that?

Recently, in a video, a mother-in-law and father-in-law gathered in front of the television to catch a sight of their daughter-in-law's first appearance on it. They cannot help but be filled with pride and joy because it is so clear in their acts.

Dr. Runjhun M, also known as @thewickedvegetarian, is an Instagram user who posted the video that eventually gained a lot of attention.

Of course, the video was too wholesome for people to see without reacting. As it should be, there were plenty of people in the comment section that appreciated the gesture.

This trending video, which was posted five days ago, has more than 2 lakh likes as well as numerous positive comments.