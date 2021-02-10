In today's day and age, where women are well on their way to running countries, can't we do away with the shallow and flawed expectations of what women can do? Looking at these desi songs, you'd think not:

Unlike the desi songs of the 70s or 80s, where sexist lyrics were the exception (often to fit a situation in the movie), songs that constantly reduce women to sexist tropes like that of a 'gold-digger' or 'damsel in distress', have become the norm. And it's damn, well time for a change.

Design credits: Aakansha Pushp