The good thing about having an opinion on your life is that you can change it at any time. You think you want pasta for dinner, but you can ultimately go for pizza. You think you don't want to get married but you can decide to do it.

Not that eating pizza and getting married are comparable. I drew that comparison because this seems to be the only way to make this logic of choice penetrate some people's minds.

Who are trolling Malala Yousafzai for getting married after saying that she doesn't understand why people have to get married, in an interview given to Vogue.

“I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?”



If hypocrisy is an art, @Malala is Picasso of it.



Cc: @BharadwajSpeaks https://t.co/zRrPtHEWh2 — Pranav Dhir (@JR_DHIR) November 10, 2021

I still don't understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can't it just be a partnership

Actress & director of this dramatical statement Malala yousufzai@Malala https://t.co/10fdNyLtlp — NAEEM KHAN (@NaeemKh28174199) November 10, 2021

What Malala chooses to do with her life is none of anyone's business. She can go back and forth on her personal opinions. If she had changed her mind about getting married a day after that interview, even then it wouldn't have been anyone's place to lecture her.

As debated out by many, her opinion was about the general idea of marriage and that one should not "have to" do it. That is also fair.

She changed her mind about marriage, many people do. It's even more special when you marry out of choice rather than feeling obligated to do so because of tradition. Hoping for a lifetime of happiness for the couple — Jessica Rae (@PsMamaJ) November 9, 2021

Operating words being 'have to'.



Marriage–like anything else in life–should be a choice, not an expectation or imposition. Malala wanted to be married to her partner and decided to.



Putting women down for having their own convictions is just overt manifestations of patriarchy. https://t.co/zNu0p66Gt0 — Alexandra-Marie Figueroa (@elcielodeabril) November 10, 2021

How?

She supports independent thinking and freedom to lead person's on life on own terms in consent with partner. She has her way of life (marriage) but doesn't object to others choice (not getting married). This isn't hypocrisy!



She has clarity of thought! — Adeeba (@AdeebaOpines) November 10, 2021

How is this hypocrisy? You can say marriage should be a choice and then choose to marry. — Jayce (@thedarkria) November 9, 2021

Institution of marriage should be debated and critiqued but criticising Malala for her personal choices is wrong. — Hamza Muzaffar (@HamzaMuzaffar23) November 10, 2021

There are also people (Taslima Nasrin) who have expressed disappointment over her marriage because she went to Oxford and should have tied the knot when was 30 or something. Like...

Quite shocked to learn Malala married a Pakistani guy. She is only 24. I thought she went to Oxford university for study, she would fall in love with a handsome progressive English man at Oxford and then think of marrying not before the age of 30. But.. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) November 9, 2021

Can we leave the woman alone, please?