Who gets to decide what women should wear? Obviously not women. Because there are a lot of other people around who have the power and minds to dictate.

Here's a look at some of the outfits women should not wear because 'reasons'.

1. Women should not wear jeans and t-shirt during a funeral because how disrespectful it is.

That some people are still commenting on Mandira Bedi’s dress code or choice to carry out her husband Raj Kushal’s last rites shouldn’t surprise us. Stupidity is more abundant than any other element in our world after all .. — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) July 2, 2021

Makes me sick that people are having a field day trolling a grieving woman for performing last rites on her husband instead of asking a stranger or her tiny kid. Or for not having the time to dress the way THEY imagine grieving women should dress. Fools!! Applaud her strength! — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) July 3, 2021

2. Women should not wear strappy tops late in the night because obviously men will want to ask them their 'rate'.

Came across a shameful video on social media wherein some women from the North East have alleged that a group of men have racially and sexually harassed them and asked, "Tumhara rate kya hai". This is a very very serious matter, issuing Notice to Delhi Police to register FIR. pic.twitter.com/EpqCAxJDVh — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) July 21, 2021

3. Women should not wear shorts instead of bikinis at beach handball because who cares about their comfort.

4. Women should not wear short skirts while playing tennis because some religious fanatics want to impose their rules.

They issue a Fatwa against all things short. Sania Mirza's skirt then, now Twitter. — Harsha (@tapanguchi) May 20, 2012

5. Women should not wear body-hugging dresses during pregnancy because they look fat or like gubbara.

6. Women should not wear tank tops because they are Indian and from respectable families.

7. Women should not wear yoga pants and sports bra while pregnant because showing off a baby bump is against our culture.

8. Women should not wear blouseless sarees in photoshoots because it's a disrespect to the traditional attire and makes them a 'slut'.

To change the world a little bit a PRIYANKA has to become HALF NAKED?



If she wish to change the whole WORLD she will have to become FULLY N****???

🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈 — Nagaraju_KR 🇮🇳 (@nagaraju_kr) June 5, 2019

9. Women should not wear jeans or pant suits to the Parliament because western clothes are only worn by movie actors.

Parliament is not place for pornstar — Kishor Majumder (@KishorMajumder8) May 27, 2019

10. Women should not wear plunge neck dresses because only those who do not have values wear those.

11. Skinny women should not wear bikinis and post pictures on social media because they are so flat that they barely need a bra.

12. Women should not wear short dresses while meeting political leaders because covering up legs is important according to the sanskaari brigade.

13. Women should not wear bikinis on beaches because otherwise men will get to know that they have boobs.

14. Women should not wear shorts at any age because only men can wear them.

15. Women in leadership roles should not wear low-cut jackets because their role is to lead by example and not fashion modelling.

Can we instead ask men to make some space in their tight little minds?