Shopping and using your very first vibrator can be a little confusing. While you might not know a lot about it in the starting, the right vibrator can absolutely be a game-changer in the bedroom for you. And once you try it, there’s no turning back.
Here are some people who revealed how they felt when they tried vibrator for the first time!
1. "I was definitely skeptical about using a vibrator for the first time. However, now I feel that it’s so much easier and fun for me to have an orgasm."
- Akanksha Negi
2. "My (at the time) boyfriend bought me one for my 18th birthday, right before I went to college and he was the one that ended up using it on me for the first time. HOLY SHIT, it was the best thing ever. 4 years later, I still have it and it's still my best toy."
3. "Honestly, I had no idea where to purchase the first vibrator from. I researched a lot but just couldn’t find the perfect one. I finally purchased it from one of my trips and oh goodness. I got a deeper and better orgasm instantly. I simply can’t imagine my life without it now."
- Sakshi Shukla
4. "The first vibrator I ever used was a Hitachi and it made me fucking scream. Sensation so powerful, my orgasm felt like a warm slow oozing liquid that went throughout my whole body. It was incredible. I use the vibrator in the bedroom with my partner seldomly. We only pull it out on special occasions."
5. "I tried one when I was 16, I guess. I never knew a man can use a vibrator too. I instantly went into a deep state of pleasure. It was amazing."
- Bhavik Kapoor
6. "I didn't get my first vibrator until I had my own room in college. I didn't know what I was missing out on. I thought having sex was enough to keep me happy. Now I don't know how I would live without it. The first few times though I was scared to turn it up. Lately with being on lockdown I turn that thing up to 11."
7. "Simply put: IT. WAS. AMAZING. I used it with my boyfriend. It felt a little clunky initially but gave us great orgasms. I love how it had different levels for speed and vibration. It was like getting ticked down there. It felt frickin’ awesome!"
- Aashna Sharma
8. "It was a small, bullet-like vibrator. I honestly didn’t expect it to work, but man, that was amazing. I came super fast. When I use a vibrator I don’t even have to warm myself up first."
9. "I tried it for the first time at my home. Therefore, I had to be super quiet. For obvious reasons, I was a little scared. But, I anyway went on. Once I started the vibrator, it felt like a gentle massage. I kept increasing the speed until I achieved a great orgasm. It is still one of the best orgasms I ever had."
- Anonymous
10. "My current boyfriend suggested the idea of buying a vibrator or dildo for me to heighten my sexual pleasure. It came in the mail yesterday and we played with it quite a bit last night! All I can say is I feel such joy at finally being free to fully enjoy my sexuality and to see my SO incredibly turned on at my pleasure."
It's all about the pleasure in the end!