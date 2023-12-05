Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal has been gaining significant traction on the internet. People have a lot to say about the film and it’s definitely not nice things. With its regressive approach and the glorification of violence and abuse, the film has undone all the good and has taken us steps back in the past.

The lead of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor’s character, is a man who is fuelled by nothing but testosterone and rage. He spews the most nonsensical and sexist comments for his wife and his sisters. In one of the scenes, the character points at his urine bag and draws parallels to a woman’s menstrual cycle. He says, “Mahine mein 4 baar pad change karne ke liye itna natak karti hai tu, main roz 50 kar raha hoon.”

There is no common ground between a woman’s menstrual cycle and a man changing pads post-surgery. However, some men actually believe that women only need four pads a month during their periods and this tweet by a man is proof. Replying to a tweet, a man said that Sandeep Reddy Vanga has portrayed the scene correctly and there is nothing factually incorrect with it.

As per my knowledge, a woman bleeds only once in a month & 4 pads are more than enough for a day. So, now tell me how Sandeep vanga Reddy is wrong here ? — Meet (@M__Jain) December 3, 2023

The man goes on to defend Sandeep Reddy Vanga and says that women bleed only for a day on their periods and four pads are enough for it.

Are Mera reply to properly padhle. 4 pads for a day of the month in which bleeding happens. It means 4 pads for the month which is correct & that's what vanga said. — Meet (@M__Jain) December 3, 2023

When women questioned him and called him out, he went on to say that he knew a gynaecologist who “knows about women’s bodies better than any woman.”

Women have left a lot of comments on his tweets. Some women are explaining how periods actually work but many others had a lot of witty comebacks. At a time and age where the internet is readily available at our fingertips, the least men can do is search about periods online and then pass a statement. Or just talk to women in real life and understand how periods affect every woman differently.

Here’s how people responded to the man’s tweets.

Jesus Christ next gen of menstruation mansplainers are getting their facts from Sandeep Reddy Vanga https://t.co/kx4PIUIZ7e — Edgar Allan Poeha (@vaniIlaessence) December 4, 2023

did you just (wrongly) explain menstruation to a woman?? https://t.co/RjNXCViSQ0 — dish (@dishinterestedd) December 4, 2023

Mansplainer: women use only four pads for a day in a month. I know more about periods because Vanga wrote that dialogue in Animal



Of course what do we women know about periods. The confidence 😂 https://t.co/WMf6gx6lQh pic.twitter.com/TzD2mvZbCl — Sakshi Narula (@mssakshinarula) December 4, 2023

This fully grown man really believes women bleed only once a month like ONE DAY IN A MONTH… Imagine getting married to a Desi boy who knows jackshit about your body and mansplaining periods to a woman too… Double embarrassment. https://t.co/UQZaFZm55T — Kabutarr ja ja ja (@queserasarasara) December 4, 2023

this is the target audience of that garbage, m*n who have never been in the vicinity of woman, much less felt the touch of, and we have hordes of these in this country 😭💀 https://t.co/TioRroNn4q — nebula. (@Me_namita18) December 3, 2023

Tell me, without telling me, you never had a woman in your life who trusted you enough to share anything. https://t.co/H7zLN0R1Pp — Paromita Bardoloi (@Paromitabardolo) December 4, 2023

When I say sex education is important I mean it https://t.co/CQXuldCTHZ pic.twitter.com/abiyV9OhOO — Yoongi's Chopsticks⁷ 🥢🌙 🐟 (@shanayasksksks) December 4, 2023

“as per my knowledge” u dont have any brother 😭❤️😭❤️ https://t.co/4x1i2FFxvZ — Kurt Cobain’s divorced father (@playb0icartier) December 3, 2023

Bro your gynae friend definitely needs to learn and rec his patients not to use a pad for more than 6 hrs. That’s just a day of periods. No woman bleeds only one day a month. Please stop my friend this and that. We all know your source is Vanga. https://t.co/xt4ZF3Xh3s — Midou 🦒🐧🐻🐥 (@lostinthedragon) December 5, 2023

is the ‘knows women’s body better than women’ in the room with us right now? https://t.co/BF20rpgW3H pic.twitter.com/rrTtH6UCYJ — lux left home (@luxsoapp) December 4, 2023

At this point, the jokes are writing themselves.