Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal has been gaining significant traction on the internet. People have a lot to say about the film and it’s definitely not nice things. With its regressive approach and the glorification of violence and abuse, the film has undone all the good and has taken us steps back in the past.
The lead of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor’s character, is a man who is fuelled by nothing but testosterone and rage. He spews the most nonsensical and sexist comments for his wife and his sisters. In one of the scenes, the character points at his urine bag and draws parallels to a woman’s menstrual cycle. He says, “Mahine mein 4 baar pad change karne ke liye itna natak karti hai tu, main roz 50 kar raha hoon.”
There is no common ground between a woman’s menstrual cycle and a man changing pads post-surgery. However, some men actually believe that women only need four pads a month during their periods and this tweet by a man is proof. Replying to a tweet, a man said that Sandeep Reddy Vanga has portrayed the scene correctly and there is nothing factually incorrect with it.
The man goes on to defend Sandeep Reddy Vanga and says that women bleed only for a day on their periods and four pads are enough for it.
When women questioned him and called him out, he went on to say that he knew a gynaecologist who “knows about women’s bodies better than any woman.”
Women have left a lot of comments on his tweets. Some women are explaining how periods actually work but many others had a lot of witty comebacks. At a time and age where the internet is readily available at our fingertips, the least men can do is search about periods online and then pass a statement. Or just talk to women in real life and understand how periods affect every woman differently.
Here’s how people responded to the man’s tweets.
At this point, the jokes are writing themselves.