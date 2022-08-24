Being eve-teased is perhaps the most nauseating experience that a woman can endure in her everyday life. And you know what exacerbates it? And you know what exacerbates it? When somebody downplays this ordeal and gas-lights her into believing that she's over-reacting.

This might be one of those sickening days on the Internet as a Twitter user makes a comment on catcalling and claims that women who complain about being eve-teased are humbly bragging that strangers on the road are finding her sexy. Seriously? Is your brain just for show?

Girls complaining about being cat-called are humble bragging. “My life is so difficult, strangers on the street call me sexy” — Megha🕯 (@meghaverma_art) August 19, 2022

Girl, she ain't bragging, she is fearing for her life.

This tweet serves as a litmus test for the conservative sexual morality prevailing in society. It defends men's derogative behaviour and trivialises the detrimental effects it has on a woman's mental health.

Rage is flaring and this Twitter user is being called out.

Catcalling is not the same as strangers calling you sexy.



Catcalling is meant to be intimidating. It’s meant to catch off guard, to put you on alert, to make you uncomfortable.



People who want to call you sexy though, and mean it? They don’t catcall. https://t.co/55isKzAV4o — Cora Harrington (@lingerie_addict) August 21, 2022

….. yeah bc it’s so fun being 12 years old and have creepy 40yo men saying inappropriate things to you. So fun coming home from work and have a car drive slow next to you so a weirdo can “compliment” you and beg you to get in, demand it even. Such a privilege! — Sha🫧 (@SHNICES1) August 20, 2022

This is such a weird take?? There is nothing nice about being cat called by creepy men so it’s hardly “humble bragging” silly cow https://t.co/pV5nzJKNAU — ‧͙⁺˚*･༓☾ B ☽༓･*˚⁺‧͙ (@yagorlbek) August 21, 2022

Another reminder of what conservative sexual morality is really about: preserving the male prerogative to engage in sexually entitled behavior by denying that women are in any way harmed by it. Their belief that predatory dynamics are natural and good is on full display here. https://t.co/TGbXs4SDep — Anastasia ♀️ (@lysistrata327) August 21, 2022

I literally hate when people interpret this like this. It is genuinely very upsetting because cat calling is actually very terrifying and if you've never experienced it, be thankful of that. I get cat called the most when I am the least put together. https://t.co/cSlBD34lUa — Pink Venom (@kat_blaque) August 21, 2022

Maybe you don’t understand because you’ve never been objectified. Be thankful.



That said, when a woman raises her voice, and stands up for other women, you should either join them in solidarity, or sit the fuck down and let them do what you’re to goddamn self-absorbed to do. https://t.co/LaJrEyO4R5 — Jax Persists (@LadyJayPersists) August 20, 2022

the homeless guy outside of my local dunkin’ donuts won’t stop cat calling me and the one time i went there at night he got pissed off that i ignored him and started following me. that doesn’t make me feel good or important that makes me scared for my life https://t.co/weIZPw9YWf — ANYA (@SAlLOR_ANYA) August 20, 2022

This is the most femcel pick-me fake-woke bitter ugly girl tweet I’ve ever seen on this app. Being catcalled is terrifying and embarrassing. It’s not a brag, it’s never been a brag, and it’s a very valid complaint actually. https://t.co/hlc8pCREwA — dove clarke 🕊 (@lovedoveclarke) August 20, 2022

When catcalling has the potential to result in more threatening consequences such as an acid attack, kidnapping, or rape, such pseudo-woke people making empty-headed comments on such a sensitive issue are basically the issue.