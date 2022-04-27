Life is full of choices and it's on us to make them - no matter how they end up. Because these choices only have to make sense to us, and not anyone else. Last year, a video went viral, where a bride from Rajkot, Gujarat, sat for her university exam right before her wedding ceremony. It was one of those examples of making the choice that seems right for oneself.

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Shivangi Bagatharia shared her wedding day story which turned into an exam day. She talked about how her dreams have always mattered to her - something that she learned from her mother. After her graduation, she realized that she wishes to pursue a degree in social work and eventually start an NGO. She's become an example of following one's dreams, no matter what life throws at us.

When Mummy married Papa, she was still in college. She got pregnant, a few months later & had to quit. But she wanted to get back to it; I was 8 when she began classes to finish her degree.

- Shivangi to Humans of Bombay

Shivangi met her husband Parth, in an arranged marriage set-up and their wedding date was fixed, but soon she found out that her exam was set for the same date. She added that, Parth was the first person she talked to, about it. They both decided on pushing the ceremony from morning to afternoon. And, like the internet, we stan her decision.

When I found out, I called Parth & he said, "You can’t skip your exams, they’re important!"

- Shivangi to Humans of Bombay

On the 'big day', her classmates were surprised to see her all dressed up in the wedding attire for her exam. And, her teacher applauded her for prioritizing her studies. Shivangi added that she's now pregnant with her first child, but that isn't going to stop her from following her dreams. This small incident leaves us with a lot of inspiration and a message of choosing our dreams, above anything else.

As hectic as it was, it was also the most beautiful day of my life.

- Shivangi to Humans of Bombay

We gotta say - you go girl!