As if battling societal stigma and unwarranted opinions wasn't enough, plus-size girls have to deal with the most haunting nightmare known to womankind - "I have nothing to wear!" But, in their case it's true.

When a designer advertises they have plus sizes, but they only go up to a 14. Fool, you missing out on a lot of business! #PlusSizeProblems pic.twitter.com/C5Qbh1v794 — Britney Young (@ItsBritneyYoung) August 24, 2017

Please keep me in your prayers: I will attempt to buy a bathing suit today 😳. #PlusSizeProblems — Annie Apple (@SurvivinAmerica) May 12, 2016

"This shirt feels like a garden party where everyone got invited except for my self-esteem." #plussizeproblems http://t.co/8VJ4FUANPJ — Suzanne Thérèse (@SuzanneTherese_) April 23, 2015

Stores that carry size XXS but not XL really grind my gears 🤬😤 #plussizeproblems — hurricane laura (@lguarillio) May 14, 2018

plus size woman do not have the advantage of being the main audience. Plus size woman have and probably will always be an AFTERTHOUGHT in the fashion industry. Small people do not have this struggle. there are few shops that’s cater ONLY to plus size people. — ･ﾟ｡.★.*｡･𝖈𝖆𝖎𝖙ﾟ･ﾟ｡.★.*｡･ﾟ (@blo0dhoney) December 9, 2018

In this era of body positivity, plus-size fashion continues to be under-represented as brands fail to expand their size range. If only they spent some of their marketing budget on creating practical solutions.

Here are five shopping struggles every plus-size woman can relate to:

1. You're the store's dirty little secret.

Finding your size at a store is like finding water in the middle of a desert. In some brands, an XL fits like an XS (you know who you are). And if the store is gracious enough to have a plus-size section, you'll be guided to a dark corner sandwiched between the storeroom and the toilet that houses two dusty racks of bland, kitschy prints.

When clothing stores put the plus section as far out of sight as possible. We want to look good too. #plussizeproblems — MJ, MEd (@ttowngirl3) October 20, 2016

2. You have very limited options.

Speaking of poor taste, who told brands that plus-size women only wear floral prints and dark tones? Contrary to public opinion, not all girls want to wear black to look "slimmer." Much like other sizes, plus-size girls also want to experiment with trends, textures and tones. Whoever said variety is the spice of life, is rolling in their grave.

Oh joy. My options are hideous flower print or...stripes. #plussizeproblems — Gia (@ReaperGia) January 16, 2016

3. Shopping with friends is a nightmare.

The list of places you can shop is far smaller compared to everyone else. While everyone's running around trying clothes on, you're confined to the accessories section. It'll never not be embarrassing when your friends walk out with bags of clothes and you a sad-but-not-surprised smile.

Me going shopping with my fam at standard size stores. #plussizeproblems pic.twitter.com/ofeQW1kgO7 — ✨ Astra ✨ (@astraLazuli) June 7, 2019

4. Asshole store clerks.

Judgy store clerks who give you the stink-eye when you ask if they have your size are the worst. So much for body positivity.

5. Maternity wear is NOT plus-size fashion. Period.

Some brands dare to pass off maternity clothes as plus-size. That's just rude and offensive. Do better!

On a positive note, your scanty choice of options means you have an intricately curated wardrobe you boast as your pride and joy.