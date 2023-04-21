Being a parent is tough, no doubt, but we don’t talk enough about the struggles of being a child. As the youngest child in the family, I relate with other younger children because well, it’s not easy being us. But then again, we wouldn’t know what being the eldest child entails. And a woman on Twitter talked about just that.

ADVERTISEMENT The Twitter user, @gharkakabutar, shared her side of the story – of being the eldest daughter. She mentioned how it comes with the physical and mental exhaustion of keeping it all together. From doing house chores, or making sure someone does it to handling every crisis with a calm mind, there’s a lot. As a daughter, there’s also an internal pressure of being good at everything.

Helping out at home and at the office, knowing everyone’s likes and dislikes, taking care of their allergies, guiding my siblings in the right direction, being good at academics, handling all the accounts, maintaining family relations, — Deity (@gharkakabutar) April 18, 2023

And so much more!! I have to be the happiest person at home so that I can make everyone around me happy! I have to make sure everything is perfect! And if something goes wrong, it feels like it is all because of me. It’s the worst. — Deity (@gharkakabutar) April 18, 2023

On the other hand, she cannot be honest about her feelings, because that would mean not being able to take care of her family. This comes with an added baggage of being nice to everyone and apologizing even if it’s not her mistake. Clearly, it isn’t easy being the eldest daughter, either.

Twitter gets it.

Exactly!!!! You just have to!!!! — Deity (@gharkakabutar) April 19, 2023

I'm so glad you think aise!! Really!!💕💕💕💕💕 — Deity (@gharkakabutar) April 19, 2023

Thats a lotta pressure for one person u need to rale care of yourself first and then only can u hwlp others,also there shld b a balance and u too shld vent whe. Needed — Comentator (@Comentatorbol) April 19, 2023

you have to do ghar wala stuff, you have to do going outside wala stuff still have good academics and can't say no to anything. — katai zeher 🐍 (@wtfatimaaa) April 19, 2023

And constantly gaslight myself into believing nah i dont juggle that much things its just my savior complex acting up https://t.co/or39jjhIdT — Laks (@laksmitaulia) April 19, 2023

Every word you said resonated with me. But, is this a good thing? Most of these things were forced upon us, and I've noticed how draining it is on my physical and mental health. I became very anxious/stressed/depressed/tried most of the time and I'm at a loss for solutions. — Chaos (@Unknown50072952) April 19, 2023

It sounds so much like being a parent, to literally everyone.