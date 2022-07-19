Not quality dispersion of knowledge but disrespecting female bodies via ridicule and objectification continues to be a longstanding tradition within the Indian education system.

In an act of sheer human rights violation, several female students who attended the NEET examination at Mar Thoma Institute of Information and Technology in Ayur, Kollam were compelled to remove their undergarments, even though it is not a requirement under norms mandated by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

An outraged parent of one of the victims lodged a police complaint with the superintendent of police accusing authorities at the exam centre of ordering his daughter to remove her bra before entering the hall.

A spokesperson on behalf of the exam centre claimed that the institution was not involved and that the staff of an agency tasked by the NTA were responsible for frisking the students.

Twitter was outraged at the blatant sexism:

Fucked up. Wouldnt they be minors?

They would be hella tensed about exams and these scums were doing this? — Chetan Singh (@yash_chetan) July 19, 2022

Need physcological treatment who done this and punish ,stringent action. — Liyakat Mansuri.M.Sc (@liyakat7070) July 19, 2022

@DG_NTA shame shame ! Do you all treat your daughters like this? Hell with exam. You have given trauma to the girl students. Outraged their modesty! In a country where bra strap & cleavage can offend male sentiments, making girls remove their inner wear was a REQUISITE FOR EXAM? — Leftist Socialist Atheist (@Taltos2020) July 19, 2022

This is literally not fair... Rules students ke liye bnaye gye hai taki unke sath injustice na ho.. but agar aisa kuch hoga to students ka hi nhi country ka bhi future danger me hoga...

Just change those rules which we don't want ✊✊ — Amanjeet Kour (@AmanjeetKour21) July 18, 2022

When such thing happen before the exam then half the battle is almost lost. Giving so much of trauma right before entering the exam hall should not be tolerated by students. Govt should come forward to help the students, afterall its their years long hardwork. https://t.co/EEKjBzMho3 — BE KIND TO OTHERS (@bekindto_others) July 18, 2022

Jeez...wth is happening in the name of a qualifying exam ? Such nefarious activities towards the #NEET aspirants are highly condemnable.#NEETUG2022 #Kerala https://t.co/FOD4EEHt5p — 𝐍𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐲☔ (@NancyDaffodils) July 18, 2022

This is so outrageous and embarassing. Strict action should be taken against those culprits. This is direct attack on girl's modesty https://t.co/CLT867xLQr — Pub med (@NeoPhyte93) July 19, 2022

This is extremely bizarre and horrifying.



Y any Girl or parents of the girl would come forward to make fun of their own Dignity and alleging #NTA for false obligations?!!



Y it has happened and who R responsible for this act must be interrogated on immediate basis#NEETUG2022 https://t.co/ZlC1RptZEf — Prabha Negi 🇮🇳🖊️💚 (@negiprabha) July 19, 2022

'Forced' To Remove Bra Before Medical Exam #NEET😡



These #NEET exams are already stress for all students, and now they make them undress?



Its a serious violation of human rights. Such restrictions will mentally affect the children and what could she write after this n her exam? https://t.co/Z7JoU47y4u — USA-THALAFANS (@UThalafans) July 18, 2022

An examination officer in a position of authority should never be given this much power to harass women women to the point of sexist degradation that strips off their modesty and bodily autonomy.