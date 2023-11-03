This article first appeared on Vagabomb.

People rarely talk about the vagina. In fact, people rarely even refer to the vagina as the vagina. ‘Hoo haa,’ ‘down there,’ ‘privates’—there are so many ways used to refer to the vagina, and all of it just adds to incorrect information being disseminated. Men and vagina don’t know enough about how the vagina works, when things are wrong, what to do in these situations, and the best way to learn these things is to talk about it.

A few months ago, Agents of Ishq conducted a nationwide penis survey, which got us thinking—why not conduct our own vagina survey? At the least, it would start a conversation, no matter how uncomfortable. We asked women on the Internet to answer, and with nearly 200 responses, we’ve got the results for you right here.

But, before we jump straight to it, here are some of the most interesting insights we uncovered:

A majority of our participants are open to talking about menstruation, and don’t consider it a taboo.

When it comes to vaginal discharge, a whopping 67.25 percent women said they’ve spoken to their gynaecologist about it. Again, in a country where people can barely say “vagina,” any conversation about it should be lauded.

Results reveal that 84.21 percent women know where their clitoris is. The 1.17 percent who don’t, are probably not too happy.

People all over the world incorrectly believe that a loose vagina is an effect of a woman having a lot of sex. Out of our participants, only 1.18 percent share that belief. (Woohoo!)

Of course, we’re willing to concede that a majority of our survey audience may be from the educated/privileged strata, but hey – here’s to a heartening start.

So, ladies and gentlemen, did the answers surprise you?

Original artwork by Disha Bhanot.