Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, who has been crowned Miss Universe 2021, has beaten 79 other contestants to bring home the crown after 21 long years.

Before Harnaaz Sandhu only two Indians, Sushmita Sen (1994) and Lara Dutta (2000), have bagged the iconic title.

On this extraordinary day, former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta took to social media and congratulated Harnaaz Sandhu.

Sushmita Sen, the first Indian woman to win the Miss Universe pageant, congratulated Harnaaz Sandhu by tweeting a sweet caption. She wrong 'Har Hindustani Ki Naz, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu.' She also mentioned that she's very proud of her and even thanked her for representing the country beautifully!

Lara Dutta, the second woman from India to be crowned Miss Universe, welcomed Harnaaz Sandhu to 'the club'. She tweeted how proud she is and also mentioned that she waited for this moment for 21 long years. 

A big congratulations to Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu. 