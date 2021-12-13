Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, who has been crowned Miss Universe 2021, has beaten 79 other contestants to bring home the crown after 21 long years.
The new Miss Universe is...India!!!! #MISSUNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/DTiOKzTHl4— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 13, 2021
Before Harnaaz Sandhu only two Indians, Sushmita Sen (1994) and Lara Dutta (2000), have bagged the iconic title.
On this extraordinary day, former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta took to social media and congratulated Harnaaz Sandhu.
#yehbaat 👊😁👏💃🏻❤️🇮🇳 ‘Har Hindustani Ki Naz’ Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu #MissUniverse2021 #INDIAAAAAA 😀💃🏻🙏🤗❤️💋🌈 Soooooo proud of you!!!!— sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) December 13, 2021
Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 👏😍🤗 Thank you for representing India so beautifully!! May you reign supreme!!👏😁❤️ #JaiHind 🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/wRiq3h53wi
Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 !!!! Welcome to the club!!! We’ve waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!! @MissDivaOrg @MissUniverse— Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) December 13, 2021