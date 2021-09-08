'No uterus, no opinion.' I bet Rachel's golden words echo in almost every woman's mind. Of course, if you haven't walked in someone's shoes, it's pretty unjust to have opinions on their experience.

Well, this NGO just kind of made it possible for men to have an opinion about menstrual pain. NGO Uphaar collaborated with Kamakhya India to help some men see what period pain feels like!

Here are some photos of the men who tried the period stimulator. A machine that requires you to patch on a couple of wires to your belly in order to feel sensations of menstrual pain/cramps.

As you can see, these guys found the stimulator pretty uncomfortable. In fact most of the volunteers were clearly in quite a lot of pain.

We think every guy should give this little device a try!