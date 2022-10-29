The ‘traditional’ institution of marriage springs from misogyny, patriarchy, and gender roles. It’s transactional and performative, where women are almost always treated inferior to men. Husbands are deified as super-humans while women are reduced to mere puppets in the hands of their male counterparts even as the ironic world joins hands to pray to a woman Goddess.

Today, the dowry system is hoodwinked. In many desi marriages, it operates under the garb of ‘giving gifts,’ as the bride’s family invests lakhs into a fancy wedding, in contrast to the groom’s family which operates on a ‘pay as you like’ policy without anybody raising an eyebrow.

A lawyer on Twitter (@meghamehta8488) has called society critiquing ‘modern’ Indian women wanting to live away from in-laws. In a detailed thread, she has brought out how the saas-bahu drama is a real thing, especially in the context of Indian households where marriage becomes ‘a loss-making enterprise for women.’

You’d be surprised how many Ekta Kapoor style horror stories will tumble out of closet. There’s a reason why daily soaps resonate so much with homemakers even today. Urban Gen Z kids might laugh but we really need to remove rose tinted glasses when it comes to our moms’ lives 2/6 — Megha Mehta (@meghamehta8488) October 26, 2022

The superficial beauty standards, the widow-bane syndrome, and the apparent lewd male family members have been known to come out of fiction to shadow a woman’s life in the context of desi marriages.

Case in point: Mothers.

If not yours, perhaps somebody else’s around you. Chilling stories are out there; all one needs to do is strip the garb of delusion.

Real drama tho is if you happen to get widowed. Suddenly becomes in laws priority to banish widow back to her maternal home and ensure she doesn’t inherit property from her husband. More the siblings more the kalesh over ‘hissa’ even if they never got along with husband(4/6) — Megha Mehta (@meghamehta8488) October 26, 2022

It’s easier to call out the world before rectifying what’s flawed from within. We all have an idea of a ‘perfect family’ and ‘happily ever after’ so deeply ingrained in our system that we readily cast off even the slightest bit of roadblock to stick to that idea. Cos that’s what sustains us; our idea of the ‘perfect family.’ Hard-truths?

Before anyone says women are also evil and file false cases etc. maybe true but statistically marriage continues to be more of a loss making enterprise for women. Maybe that’s why men are finding it so ‘hard’ on the marriage market these days-we learn from the past. 6/6 — Megha Mehta (@meghamehta8488) October 26, 2022

So many women have related to this thread on Twitter that it’s almost chilling.

The whole marriage is a loss making enterprise for women. There are no winners in this game, and it struck me hard during my first Diwali (post marriage) spent at my in-laws place. Kudos for penning this post. Got a lot of fresh horrific memories tumbling out the memory closet. — Nandhini • (@nandhinihere) October 27, 2022

Soo truee. My mum used to be taunted for her dark skin and it continued even after years. Being the youngest, she couldn't even speak for herself. Even when my grandparents were the wealthiest in village, she rarely would get the opportunity to buy herself something even things++ https://t.co/gJgnAU489C — GILEHARI🐿⁷🇮🇳(BhartiDiKiLadli) (@paradiseIsHurt) October 27, 2022

That's a lot of bitter truths at one go. While I agree, I also feel there are many pinpricks that could easily be smoothed out if each person got into the others' shoes. I seriously think boys' parents need counselling before marriage to prevent small issues blowing up later. — Renuka Viswanathan (@Renukathecitron) October 27, 2022

My mom's experience of living with her in-laws is totally opposite to mine. I am a total pampered Bahu and choose to live with in-laws whenever possible. But I do realise that i am one of the few very lucky ones. — Vinirush (@PotentialMystic) October 27, 2022

Financial Independence is so important that it can’t be stressed enough.

Thank you for putting this out. Not only our mothers but women of current generation also face of most of these issues due to the patriarchal and orthodox mindset of in laws, where men can do no wrong. Being financial independent has saved me from this toxicity. — Jyoti Rao (@jyotss) October 27, 2022

I cannot agree more, they make my mom burst out in anger and inability to this day, the trauma that she has to face because of my dad's family is unimaginable, Ive seen this as a helpless bystander all through, the fact that she still couldn't say it's her home is heartbreaking! — Shridhulla (@shridhology) October 27, 2022

Nice thread.I am a senior citizen.I totally agree with the thread.All of us Indians have faced extreme trauma at the hands of our inlaws.I thought we(my age group) would make better inlaws.But not so.We Indian in laws body shame,color shame .Wonder when our society will improve. — Neeta (@Neeta91423357) October 27, 2022

Nice thread! It’s all true! I am sure most boomer moms would have had to face the same set of issues. It’s human nature to learn and adapt as we move forward. Obviously women, in this day and age, would be wary of in-laws given their likely patriarchal leanings. — VJ (@VJ0429R) October 27, 2022

These are the real truth bombs

Even I know how my mum suffered when she got married and now when I tell her that i want an independent household, she still makes arguments saying everyone is not the same when I am seeing ppl being miserable while living with their in-laws https://t.co/qvqPJP81rC — Mitali (@letmezfall) October 28, 2022

I refuse to accept this mindset of being married to the guy’s whole family. Sorry not happening, too busy living independent life on own terms 🤷‍♀️ Wish more girls would put themselves first! https://t.co/GXJUdFO4jg — S (@BurntScarlett) October 27, 2022

and if any man chooses to live separately with his wife after marriage, they'd be blaming the woman for "destroying the man's family and splitting him from his old parents" like if his parents/family truly cared about him they'd treated their daughter-in-law right. https://t.co/ZmNUXnFCrK — Zaaya (@tiredmadwoman) October 27, 2022

Damnn every word in this thread spoke facts…my mom used to get taunted by her mother in law for the way she was bringing me up. Never gave her money for my surgery….now that she's a single parent and has never been more happier. https://t.co/IQbTzNwrTn — Shreya🦋 (@shreya_joonie) October 27, 2022

Good read, furthermore these days women education levels have changed drastically this contributes a lot when it comes to responsibilities of a house a woman can fully commit to. Roles need to change. https://t.co/jYoJWOjnYp — CURRYANNA DHALNE (@CurrymaGill) October 27, 2022

Not just mother's generation, this entire thread applied to people of my generation too.

Its easier to make women the villains but quite difficult to introspect. https://t.co/uuptzXT7jI — Mrigtrishna (@mrig_trushna) October 27, 2022

!!!! The things our mothers tolerated to stay with their husbands… There are horrifying stories… So please do what you can to safeguard your mental health and set a solid foundation for your marriage with as little interference as possible. https://t.co/ibx1hRP9oC — WannabeJannati 🌈 (@Islamabaddiee) October 27, 2022

Raja-beta syndrome 😂 nothing to romanticise about joint families. https://t.co/H7K7tELeON — Priyanka Kale (@priyankatolstoy) October 27, 2022

This. Also the society's expectation is that the woman should be resilient, win the in-laws or fight it out to "make her place" in the new family. Rarely does the family do much to accommodate or take care of the needs of the new bride. https://t.co/4A3xirndTK — Sheetal Sakpal (@sheetal_bsakpal) October 27, 2022

Is there any such thing as ‘the perfect marriage’ when it’s not a union of two equals?