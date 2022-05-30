Thousands of applicants across the country dream of cracking the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam every single year. Today, the final results of one of the toughest exams across the country came out and interestingly, four of the top ranks are secured by women!

The commission said that around 685 candidates have cleared the prestigious test. While Shruti Sharma has secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1, Ankita Agarwal, Gamini Singla and Aishwarya Verma secured the second, third and fourth ranks, respectively.

The UPSC toppers have been selected on the basis of their performance in three rounds – prelims exam, mains exam and the interview round.

Shruti Sharma, who has emerged as the topper of the prestigious examination, graduated from DU's St. Stephens College and joined Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for her post-graduation. Then, she prepared for the UPSC exam at Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy (RCA). She aspires to serve the country by joining the Indian Administration Services (IAS).

It goes without saying that netizens were extremely proud and happy, and this is what they had to say:

Heartfelt congratulations to everyone who cleared the exam!