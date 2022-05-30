Thousands of applicants across the country dream of cracking the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam every single year. Today, the final results of one of the toughest exams across the country came out and interestingly, four of the top ranks are secured by women!

The commission said that around 685 candidates have cleared the prestigious test. While Shruti Sharma has secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1, Ankita Agarwal, Gamini Singla and Aishwarya Verma secured the second, third and fourth ranks, respectively.

The UPSC toppers have been selected on the basis of their performance in three rounds – prelims exam, mains exam and the interview round.

Shruti Sharma, who has emerged as the topper of the prestigious examination, graduated from DU's St. Stephens College and joined Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for her post-graduation. Then, she prepared for the UPSC exam at Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy (RCA). She aspires to serve the country by joining the Indian Administration Services (IAS).

It goes without saying that netizens were extremely proud and happy, and this is what they had to say:

#UPSC, UPSC civil services 2021 results declared. First 4 ranks are female candidates. Congratulations to everyone who is selected. #UPSC meanwhile be Boys pic.twitter.com/yF0pvuaJ9s — BHARAT KUMAR (@BHARATK67053857) May 30, 2022

UPSC civil services 2021 results declared. First 4 ranks are female candidates. Congratulations to everyone who is selected. #UPSC — Vinay Kumar G B (@vinaygb) May 30, 2022

We have been hearing of girl toppers in board exams for a while. No wonder they are now topping the UPSC. We have all women in Top 4 Ranks in Civil Services Exam this year.👏👏👏 — Somesh Upadhyay, IAS (@Somesh_IAS) May 30, 2022

Bravo 🙌 woman power all the way to the top .. congratulations #UPSC #upscresult https://t.co/HQtOvYk1zg — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) May 30, 2022

UPSC final results are out. Rank 1,2,3,4 all are girls. Future is female!😃💅💪 — Arjun* (@zuckmetaverse) May 30, 2022

Thrilled to see women achieve 4 topper slots in the UPSC examination



1⃣Shruti Sharma

2⃣Ankita Agarwal

3⃣Gamini Singla

4⃣ Aishwarya Verma



Women Power💪👏



My congratulations and best wishes to all those who have cleared the prestigious exam ! All the best ! — Netta D'Souza (@dnetta) May 30, 2022

Shruti Sharma, a UC hindu from Jamia Milia ( A Muslim university) topped #UPSC



This is the India i grew up in ♥️ — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) May 30, 2022

Congratulations to all successful aspirants! Pleased to see clean sweep of the top #3 ranks by #women! 😊💪🏻#UPSC #2022 https://t.co/UmvfvNT3NV — Dr Sumita Misra IAS (@sumitamisra) May 30, 2022

Sharma ji ki ladki phir top kar gai kya mtlb ham nalle berojgaaro ko sb gharvalon ke taane sunne padenge 🤣😭 https://t.co/ZVckecyCFL —  Garudaa (@babubhaiiiiii) May 30, 2022

All Women Club this time . https://t.co/8x5irm49Bz — Gaurav Gupta (@GauravGupta1110) May 30, 2022

Heartfelt congratulations to everyone who cleared the exam!