The world has been mourning the demise of Basketball star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter Gianna's death.

From celebrities to his fans, millions have been sending their prayers to the former NBA star and his family.

His family understandably had kept their silence since the tragedy. But now, Kobe's wife, Vanessa Bryant has opened up about her husband's and daughter's heartbreaking demise.

She made her Instagram profile public and posted a picture with the entire family. In the post she thanked everyone for supporting and added how devastated she is.

There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon.

She also requested everyone to grant her and her family some privacy to navigate through this saddening time in their lives.

I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way.Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality.

She mentioned her statement that her foundation Mamba Sports Foundation will be helping the other families who were affected by the helicopter crash and thanked everyone for their prayers.

You can read the entire post here.