In the hit Amazon Prime Video series Panchayat, Manju Devi is the village head of Phulera but it is actually her husband who does the duties of the Pradhan. Manju Devi is the Pradhan of the village only on paper. If you thought this set-up was fictional, we have a surprise for you.



Just like what happened in Phulera, news of a similar situation from Madhya Pradesh has come in. According to various reports, 10 women were elected as panchayat members. But the oath-taking ceremony took an awkward turn when male kin of the women's family took the oath for the said position. Out of 10, only three women were present. The remainder were male family members who took the oath of equality. Ironically.



रवीश कुमार का प्राइम टाइम : MP में लोकतंत्र का मजाक, जीतीं महिलाएं लेकिन शपथ ले रहे घर वाले pic.twitter.com/5Ww1wi2uI5 — NDTV Videos (@ndtvvideos) August 5, 2022

The news went viral on social media and netizens commented on the ground realities of women led panchayats in the country.



Women empowerment and representation at its best 👇🏽



"Women in Madhya Pradesh Win Panchayat Elections, but Male Relatives Take Oath"https://t.co/OIzUuGamv1 — Rituraj (@KnottyMedic) August 7, 2022

Many women won the panchayat elections in Madhya Pradesh. But their husbands/fathers/brothers-in-law/brothers took the oath to hold the positions. Government and state election commission are silent.



Team walrus always wanted women to be in their homes.pic.twitter.com/1SKPAgN2j1 — Ravi Nair (@t_d_h_nair) August 6, 2022

According to the report, the district administration has ordered an enquiry into the matter. All this just goes on to prove how we, as a country, are still denying constitutionally guaranteed rights to women and minorities.