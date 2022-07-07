We have come across several stories of Indians representing our culture across the borders, like a billion times. A video of women hockey players from Jharkhand on American land is giving us major Chak De! India vibes. It has reminded us of Rani Dispotta and Soimoi Kerketa, who hailed from the same state in the 2007 film. Don't miss this light-hearted clip cos it will surely put smile on your face.

The video posted by @sunny_sharad on Twitter shows five young hockey players, probably in their teenage years, having fun with a colleague in America. All the players can be seen crooning a Nagpuri folk song as they groove together in their locker room. An American player joining their dance performance and matching their steps is a highlight of this clip.

हॉकी खेलने अमेरिका गई सिमडेगा, खूंटी और गुमला की ये लड़कियां खुद नागपुरी गीत पर झूमीं और अमेरिकन को भी झुमाया। pic.twitter.com/fx5e4PsQK2 — Sunny Sharad (@sunny_sharad) July 4, 2022

Netizens are feeling proud. Check out their reactions:

The five hockey players namely Pundi Saru, Juhi Kumari, Priyanka Kumari, Henrita Toppo, and Purnima Neti have participated in the ongoing three-week sports and cultural exchange programme in America. The programme had begun on June 24 and will continue till July 13 this year.

While Pundi and Juhi hail from Khunti district of Jharkhand, Priyanka is from Gumla. Henrita and Purnima belong to Simdega district, the Press Trust of India reported. The report added that they are the top performers of the second edition of the East India Women’s Hockey and Leadership camp, who were later selected for the sports and cultural exchange programme in USA.

Speaking of the aforementioned video, these five hockey players surely made us proud with their way of cultural exchange. Chak De! girls.