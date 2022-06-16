Ever since the COVID related lockdowns began back in 2020, we've been seeing a rise in TikTok videos and Instagram reels revealing how certain hotels and properties keep hidden cameras in their rooms.

To be honest, it is quite terrifying to even toy with the whole idea. And this Twitter thread by @foxytaughtyou seems be claiming something similar too.

In the thread, she has filmed various parts of an Airbnb she booked in Philadelphia and discussed how her friends found cameras hidden in the sprinklers! What's even creepier is that she found these cameras in extremely private areas such as bedrooms and washrooms.

BE CAUTIOUS BOOKING AIR BNBs! My friend & I recently stayed at a air bnb in Philadelphia with over 10 hidden cameras all over the house. Including the showers and bedrooms. Some were disguised as sprinkler systems but it has a camera lens. pic.twitter.com/nimx4L6koC — 🍒 (@foxytaughtyou) June 12, 2022

AIR BNB COMPANY DID NOT REFUND US! They just switched us into a different air bnb else where. We reported this to them and to the police station Friday noon and still have not had a update on this case. We have no idea what footage this owner has and what he is doing with it!!! — 🍒 (@foxytaughtyou) June 12, 2022

How we discovered hidden cameras in our air bnb…

WE WANT TO KNOW WHAT IS BEING DONE WITH OUR FOOTAGE! I NEED ANSWERS! NO UPDATE FROM AIR BNB OR POLICE STATION!!! pic.twitter.com/X3GKuHuVL6 — 🍒 (@foxytaughtyou) June 13, 2022

Though, after investigating the situation, the police are sure that there were no cameras at the Airbnb.

The incident was investigated by our Special Victims Unit. The detective(s) did not find any hidden or undisclosed cameras. The fire sprinklers are sprinklerheads.

- a Police Department spokesperson told The Philadelphia Inquirer

In fact, even an Airbnb spokesperson confirmed that there were no cameras on the property.

We thoroughly looked into this allegation as we do for all safety reports. Today, we spoke directly with the lead detective from the Philadelphia Police Department who responded to the complaint and investigated the property... He confirmed that he did not find any hidden or undisclosed cameras and that the fire sprinklers had regular sprinklerheads. The detective also confirmed that they plan to close this case.

- Airbnb spokesperson told Entrepreneur

Here's how other netizens responded to the thread. While some people said that @foxytaughtyou was mistaken and sprinklers generally look like they have a camera in them because of a plug inside, others were appalled at the mere idea of hidden surveillance in an Airbnb!

These are literally just normal sprinklers. That "lense" you see is the heat-sensitive plug that prevents the water from constantly flowing in what's called a 'wet-pipe system', meaning the pipes are always filled with water. The bulb is filled with glycerin and bursts when hot. — Graulus❤️‍🔥 (@GraulusLoL) June 15, 2022

I work in the fire sprinkler industry and those look just like regular residential sprinkler heads. You'd need more proof than just these pictures. They're not supposed to be painted, so you can tag em on that at least. — Damned ⛧ (@KlintLudwig) June 13, 2022

this is hella fucking scary lol, same thing happened to me while visiting LA, and i noticed a couple of teddy bears just sitting over an attic entrance. turns out they were okay obviously strategically positioned and until this very day im sure they all had hidden cameras lmao pic.twitter.com/dt9UlkmI8W — viciado em coca zero (@guibonini_) June 13, 2022

Please name and shame the bnb. Airbnb asks for identity verification in order to create the profile so they know who is behind it. I'd recommend you also speak to a lawyer to find out what your options are. So sorry that happened to you — Wanderer (@Wonder_and_live) June 13, 2022

So I read ur story to my bf, we are both so disgusted, but he said "I think cameras are allowed in airbnb since it's a private residence"



Then we looked it up, bc I was curious



This is direct from airbnb website itself!!!! Please do not give up pursuing justice on this matter! pic.twitter.com/9dpVEKykNc — FC 🐢🐹🦖🐰 (@forbravegirls) June 13, 2022

Always check connected devices when you connect to the WiFi. — クリス (@_pwnz) June 13, 2022

Gotta be careful which hotels you stay at too. Sex trafficking. It’s crazy nowhere is really safe. — ohsoyoudoingthebending? (@soulidt) June 13, 2022

As an Airbnb host I can’t even imagine doing such a horrible thing. I live on the property so I think it alleviates lots of problems because we are next door. We have been in business 3 years and no problems at all. — Lori Vollandt (@VollandtLori) June 13, 2022

Having cameras in the bedrooms and bathrooms are weird and creepy as all hell. — Giselle (@gisellelugo22) June 13, 2022

Glad y'all spotted them... that's getting increasingly hard to do, literally anything can be a camera now. There are some ways to protect yourself by using certain apps like Fing but those are only good if cameras are on the wifi. Can't go wrong with flash test though — Alfonso (@nfspaz716) June 13, 2022

It is fairly difficult to spot hidden cameras in any given space, but to have minute evidence of there being hidden cameras around you, is obviously a reason to feel unsafe. Because well, it is a breach of privacy!