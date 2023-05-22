Imagine, as a woman, being rejected for the wedding because you don’t ‘look’ young enough – how pathetic and strange does that sound? It might sound like something that wouldn’t happen in real life because, hey, we are in 2023, but unfortunately, it’s true!

A woman, who goes with the username @amnaaww, took to her account and shared how she is being rejected by mothers of potential grooms because she doesn’t ‘look young’.

Imagine being rejected by mothers of 28 and 31yo men because you’re 25 not 22yo 🤡



Imagine people saying no to you because you dont look like an 18yo at the age of 25.



“Age zyada lag rahi hai larhki ki”



Im so done. With everyone and everything. — myself from village area (@amnaaww) May 14, 2023

In the next tweet, she wrote how she doesn’t even want to get married but she’s tolerating this for her parents.

Imagine you have to tolerate this bullshit JUST for your parents. I dont even want to get married.

Things you have to do for their happiness.



Me letting my mental health deteriorate more by putting up with all this is my mothers and fathers day gift for the next 50years. — myself from village area (@amnaaww) May 14, 2023

She also revealed her mental health is deteriorating because of this crap.

She concluded her thread by thanking everyone for their support of her tweets and also threw shade at men who sent her pictures of their genitals and thought she was crying over men rejecting her!

Thank you to all the people who have sent me supportive and encouraging messages. I appreciate it.



Thank u to all the men who misinterpreted this thread as me crying over being rejected lmao



Thank u to those men as well who saw this as an opportunity to send me dick pics



🫶 — myself from village area (@amnaaww) May 16, 2023

Here’s what people had to say about her situation:

I would say good riddance 😅👍🏼 — Gentle Giant (@iKunaal) May 15, 2023

Bruh I got rejected by father of a 29yo 5"7 guy bcz I'm 5"2 saying "height kam h ladki ki" nd that guy was already 7 years older than me 🤡

Wth Desi parents think their boy is 🤡 — Vaishnaviiiii (@muhfattt) May 15, 2023

I know it’s a process but getting rejected is the worst feeling one can ever witness. Your confidence falls to ground, you blame yourself for your parents’ embarrassment and troubles.



Sometimes I think we should choose our partner ourselves if possible. — LILY (@LILYYtweeted) May 15, 2023

It’s too early to get disappointed sweety , aage aage dekho hota hai kya — STFU witty (@thewittydoctor) May 15, 2023

Why would anyone with 28 to 31 age will look for 22 years that is more than 6 years gap ? 😲😲 — Vaibhav (@SimplyVaibhav) May 15, 2023

I had to put my foot down over house visits when the first one went to hell. Told them I'll meet guy outside in public. They often told me about the 'good' rishtas & I pointed out things hidden in plain sight they didn't see. It's possible to show them so they learn to value U. — Fatima Yamin (@yamin_f) May 14, 2023

I had a flash back to my times. Shit included “She’s a nice girl but we are rejecting her because she probably earns more than my son”. After 10 years of this, I met my equal when I was an independent, successful (not so young) woman. No regrets. — Biscuit Girl (@BiscuitGirl786) May 14, 2023

Sorry to hear. Breaks my heart to see parents going for a bride shopping. — OA (@Omarakhtar007) May 14, 2023

TBH, it’s quite relatable!

