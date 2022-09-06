Sex has always been a hush-hush topic in our society. So surely when it comes to the talk of female pleasure we might need an alternate universe for it. Jokes apart, making love is a fun activity every individual deserves to enjoy it.

Even though you may read hundreds of journals about how to enjoy sex your definition of 'good sex' will always be different. So, hang in there a little and communicate! Finally, women have opened up about things they learned and unlearned about sex and how it gave them better experiences.

A Twitter user named Queenveej asked women about what made their sexual experiences better and we might just have a bucket list of some awesome tips!

Ladies, what are some things you have unlearned or learned about sex that has changed your experiences for the better? — Yall Sound Crazy (@queenveej) September 4, 2022

While the responses ahead are a reminder of how it should be fun and wild for everyone and not just one partner. Read on.



-Communicate how and where you want to be touched.

-Foreplay is important. Doesn’t just make things pleasurable and intimate, it helps you even understand your body more and allows you become more comfortable and in some women, more confident in their body. https://t.co/00HSqlqJZG — Deaconess Ada♥️🌺🦋 (@blvck_Witch) September 5, 2022

Lube is an essential. No matter how wet your vagina gets you should still use it. It helps prolong wetness & prevents micro tears in the vagina that are caused by friction. https://t.co/ZWMlPzImMi — Khaleesi stan account (@DeeLaSheeArt) September 5, 2022

Liking sex and having a healthy sexual appetite is nothing to be ashamed of https://t.co/R6w57CmwGF — Calypso🌊 (@CO_Chiamaka) September 5, 2022

1. Some people don't enjoy sex, and that's fine

2. Orgasms are cool but sex shouldn't be centred around them

3. Communication is very important, if you don't like something or you want a particular thing, speak up. https://t.co/jwx6EsT5oD — ✨Wife of the Gods✨ (@sunset_witch_) September 5, 2022

Enjoying safe sex isn’t something to be ashamed of 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/EJVkfwkG40 — T. (@teagiselle) September 5, 2022

Enjoyable sex begins with you, not them https://t.co/KK5PFKKG5e — scorpino (@cindychantelles) September 5, 2022

Unlearning shame around self-pleasure. Once I learned more about my body, it became easier for me to be vocal about my likes/dislikes during sex. https://t.co/HmjkEXqSJs — CANDACE SINCLAIRE (@delafro_) September 6, 2022

Some people can’t reach orgasm without a vibrator or other toy. There’s nothing wrong with you if hands/tongues/other body parts don’t do it for you, and if your partner feels like incorporating a toy is an affront to them, RUN. Your climax isn’t for their ego. https://t.co/L6OUf55C93 — Kyra Jones (@BlkAssFeminist) September 5, 2022

What we define as sex and judge our sexual experiences on are simply models formulated, and continually revised by scholars. I had to learn what sex means for me and my perception of good sex was shattered for the better. https://t.co/J9HZBad6Th — YT: Tenda Does Stuff (@hellotenda) September 5, 2022

i learned that i have to trust the person emotionally in order to submit to them sexually https://t.co/nqtTJbUYa2 — K I R $ T E N ❤️‍🔥 (@_LuckedUp) September 6, 2022

The clitoris and penis are anatomically identical. So ignoring the clitoris is essentially like ignoring the penis during sex.



Penetration is optional.



Lube is essential.



Bring toys into the bedroom.



Only date ppl who care about your orgasm. Leave egotistical ppl alone. https://t.co/aTrbsC5Zod — Abe Weissman's Cape (@Zanah__) September 5, 2022

Riding at your pace helps you reach your orgasm faster… https://t.co/HH9NWbl3nE — Ukwu G wagon✨ (@Anita4190_) September 5, 2022

Being comfortable with my body and in my own skin. Sex is fun and not a performance. I stopped feeling self conscious about squirting during sex, n just let is rain 😂💦 Orgasms are not always the end goal, sometimes the closeness and intimacy is just as good. https://t.co/aKqvFVGSx3 — Thabza 🇸🇿🇿🇦🇨🇦 (@gonegirl302) September 5, 2022

Sex is an activity that requires active communication & listening, even in the midst of vulnerability. https://t.co/sC8FfcUtsw — Harper Stern (@ItsMbasa) September 5, 2022

1. Sex isn’t something done to me.

It is an experience that I get to choose to engage in when I’m in the mood to, and I have to enjoy it.



2. Sex isn’t a blanket to put over other major incompatibilities. If you can’t talk it out, don’t fuck it out. https://t.co/5r0LF1dlZf — SanusiaUnfiltered (@sanusiaunfiltrd) September 5, 2022

Once a person doesn't listen to you or ask about how comfortable are you during sex, let them go. https://t.co/sC8FfcUtsw — Harper Stern (@ItsMbasa) September 5, 2022

Sex is suppose to be fun. I hate when it’s too serious and you can’t even let out a giggle or word without the partner taking it seriously. https://t.co/tDMSR7ZxHf — Jemeka 💗 (@_cottoncaaaandy) September 5, 2022

Your body *will* physically tell you if somebody ain’t for you. And it’s best not to force it from that point on! https://t.co/BBiazJk1d5 — lysso (@aubreysgal14) September 5, 2022

it’s not always about the big O, sometimes so much joy exists in just the pleasure. make that as fun as carefree as possible with less focus on some sort of destination. https://t.co/OzwBhanJMs — 🌙 (@_Nwai) September 5, 2022

Foreplay is a requirement, not optional. https://t.co/giv5wLk5Kr — Hot Girl Summer (@500daysofsumher) September 4, 2022

Closed mouths don’t get fed. Communicate.

If you didn’t cum, tell him. If you fake an orgasm, it’s your loss. https://t.co/RvF1HojcAk — Venus of Willendorf (@fatbellynana) September 5, 2022

If it's hard to communicate what you want, begin with what you don't want during sex.

