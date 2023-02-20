Art fairs are fancy and often come with a warning sign ‘don’t touch for obvious reasons.’ But this woman couldn’t hold herself back from ruining a fancy sculpture worth 3 million. All she wanted to do was check if it was a balloon!

The art by Jeff Koons was displayed at the Art Wynwood in Miami, USA and it was a part of his ‘balloon dog’ series. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media and it shows the sculpture was shattered into pieces.

Enough to give you an art attack! Collector shatters $42,000 Jeff Koons dog sculpture at Miami art fair after she tapped it to see if it was a BALLOON and knocked it off stand.

One of the artists named Stephen Gamson said that he saw the woman tapping on the sculpture to check if it was a balloon. It was displayed at the Bel-Air Fine Art booth, and it cost over $42,000 (34,76,151 INR).

ADVERTISEMENT The reports claim the sculpture was covered by insurance, so the woman won’t have to bear the charges.

