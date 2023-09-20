According to popular opinion, ever since Elon Musk took the reins of Twitter in his hands, the man has been delivering to the world a masterclass on how to ruin a good business. The conversion of the blue bird into the stylised ‘X ‘ and the events that led up to it have appeared nothing less than a perfect revenge saga from the SpaceX CEO for massively overpaying in the acquisition deal.

Think about it: the mass firings, the change of the iconic logo, random polls, news around the toxic work environment at Twitter, asking people to pay a monthly subscription fee to get verified… have all met with a public backlash, but Musk appears to be hell-bent on annoying ‘X’ users with abrupt decisions and changes to the platform.

Now, there’s an ongoing conversation about how Musk is planning to charge not just subscribed users but everyone using the platform a fee.

YES. According to an Al Jazeera report, Elon Musk revealed he’s entertaining the idea of charging everybody on X a small platform fee to eradicate bots. In a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Musk suggested how X could fight online anti-Semitism by preventing “the use of bots – armies of bots – to replicate and amplify it”.

“We’re moving to having a small monthly payment for use of the X system”, he reportedly said. “It’s the only way I can think of to combat vast armies of bots. Because a bot costs a fraction of a penny – call it a tenth of a penny – but if somebody even has to pay a few dollars, some minor amount, the effective cost of bots is very high.”

Now, while we’re unsure whether Musk actually meant what he said or he just passed another one of his reckless statements, people on his X are unimpressed. Here’s how they are reacting:

If Elon Musk really wants to make money on Twitter, he should charge people to block him. — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) September 19, 2023

If Elon Musk makes it mandatory to “charge everyone for Twitter” will be the death of this app



The whole reason social media is popular is because they’re free and your friends are on it



Not everyone can afford to pay pic.twitter.com/xLRxo7e1R2 — David Leavitt 🎲🎮🧙‍♂️🌈 (@David_Leavitt) September 18, 2023

You'll never convince me that the downfall of Twitter is anything other than the goal of this entire clown show.



He was sent to destroy it. There's no other explanation. No one is this stupid unless it's on purpose. https://t.co/FGCaWOQc9P — Brett Pransky (@BrettPransky) September 19, 2023

not a fucking chance i pay to use twitter 😂 https://t.co/MOgoB96XsG pic.twitter.com/Bbu4JHD7Ob — 𝓭𝓮𝓿𝓲𝓷 (@imDvn_) September 20, 2023

If folks have to pay to be on this site, then I will stop using it. My purpose for being on this site is to provide FREE & OPEN content about international politics & foreign affairs.



I know I'm a small fish in @elonmusk's pond, but that's it my redlinehttps://t.co/Z9qqQQpkGy — Paul Poast (@ProfPaulPoast) September 19, 2023

Well goodbye I guess cause my broke ass is NOT paying to use Twitter. https://t.co/l3zY8HB3EJ — 𝕻𝖑𝖚𝖙𝖔, 𝖙𝖗𝖆𝖓𝖘𝖋𝖔𝖗𝖒 𝖒𝖊.. (@sweetxb0y) September 18, 2023

It's genuinely exciting to watch Elon set $44 Billion on fire. https://t.co/ysiaIYpzqk — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) September 19, 2023

Dear Elon,



Please put X behind a paywall.



Yes, I will be outraged. Yes, I will leave in a fit of pique. But then, after a week of traumatic withdrawal – maybe two – I will finally realise: I never needed it, and am happier without it.



Make this happen. https://t.co/yg9kDsCM36 — Toby Venables (@TobyVenables) September 20, 2023

Goodbye, Twitter?