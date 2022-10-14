You must have come across several videos of bizarre food combinations on social media. All thanks to food bloggers in every street, city, or state out there. Be it chocolate noodles, ice-cream dosa, fanta maggi, and what not. Who the f**k relish such recipes? Kaun hain ye log? Well, the list keeps getting longer and longer.

A woman has been selling dairy milk pakode on the road and her video is going viral on Twitter.

The clip posted by a Twitter user, @MFuturewala, shows the woman unwrapping chocolates and dropping them in the batter of chickpea flour. She then deep-fries those besan-waale chocolate pieces in the oil. Then the woman puts masala on top of them.

Twitter is divided over this weird food combination. Coz’ why not?

While some called it disgusting, a few of them approved of this dish. Check out their reactions.

What the fuck is india’s problem. https://t.co/vSIdkjuc62 — guy (@Tigershah26) October 14, 2022

On similar lines one can think of shoe pakode, socks pakode and so on 🤦🤦 https://t.co/k5deuxGt80 — RaviHara (@ahikrv) October 14, 2022

Humanity is no more 😐 https://t.co/kEOwUmJhRt — Mihir Kaslikar (@Mihir_Kaslikar) October 13, 2022

my dad definitely didn’t like this https://t.co/TScYgjfdEW — blue💙 (@bluefym) October 13, 2022

What the the world come to.

Bass karo yaar ab. Trying to literally fuck up food for 2 mins of social media fame. https://t.co/Qlko2DIPnx — Nupur Pradhan (@TuggingdLuggage) October 13, 2022

A few of Twitter users compared it to deep-fry chocolate bars in the US.

This is delicious actually. The Scots deep fry mars bars and the like. The outside is hot and crunchy and the inside is gooey melted chocolate. If your dogmatic outlook on food prevents you from enjoying something like this, more fool you. https://t.co/92IBxduNoQ — Vinay Aravind (@vinayaravind) October 13, 2022

Dairy milk Pakoda is ok but chaat masala at the end ?!🤐 https://t.co/BCDzSs5dnf — bleh (@_noboruwataya) October 13, 2022

Hmm honestly don’t look that bad. Might taste it https://t.co/h23V8Ycvfa — Slowly Touching Grass (@whypransh) October 13, 2022

Idk if I should be concerned but this looks eatable like I’d wanna try it https://t.co/aH0Mg0cLFQ — 桜 (@paurikhal_ki) October 13, 2022

Many state fairs in the US have fried oreo, and other similar items. It feels odd to me because I don’t like to mix sweet things with snacks (fried items), but surely there’s a market for it. https://t.co/Fgjp3E8DCR — Mayank (@freehit_mj) October 13, 2022

gonna add chaat masala on all my chocolate dishes now because it feels like it would go really well. https://t.co/iNxsuvqUEW — Iliad Raja 🦄 (@mangoisobar) October 13, 2022

Aren’t deep fried chocolate bars a thing? https://t.co/CL3LExfyM8 — Kitii (@yunhore) October 13, 2022

Much awaited chocolate pakkodda https://t.co/tLSlnS4Sv3 — Karthi (@KarthiMahade) October 13, 2022

Chocolates are definitely ruined for me. Contrary to this, netizens are really approving this sh*tty food combination? It is way beyond my imagination. Yuck! Would you ever try dairy milk pakode?