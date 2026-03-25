Apne toh apne hotey hainnnn 🙂

That’s what the internet’s pulse says after it witnessed 7 days make their way back to their owners in China after travelling… 17 freakin kilometres by themselves.

The story of these seven stolen pet dogs escaping captivity and travelling approximately 17 kilometres back home from Jilin, China has attracted international media attention, as it highlights the survival, coordinated efforts of seven animals, and inherent survival instincts.

And also, peak Aura farming by the dog community 😉

The story also raises serious concerns about the illegal dog meat trade within China tho.

When the case began, reports indicated that the seven pet dogs belonging to three different families in the village had been stolen for illegal dog meat trade and loaded onto a truck that was travelling along the Changshuang Expressway.

The dogs were caged during transport; however, they were able to break free from the cages while still in motion. They jumped from the truck at a very risky time, but they were able to create an opportunity for themselves to escape.

Someone legit said, “Alia bhatt in highway could never.”

The dogs began their journey back home at that time.

When the dogs escaped, they did not run away from each other as would be expected of most loose dogs; instead, they stayed together and began to travel across highways and open areas as a pack. Over the next 48 hours, the dogs travelled approximately 17 km.

Saathi haath badhaana ft. the woofy creatures

The dogs did not break apart from the formation that they held together in their travel to safety. They continuously remained together in spite of travelling through an unknown environment. The way that they methodically and carefully made their way back home showed a high degree of awareness of one another and coordinated efforts by the group.

Endurance, navigational skills and cooperation were the attributes that were required to travel 17 km as a group. Additionally, the safety of the dogs was constantly endangered by traffic on the highway and environmental elements.

Corgi Leads The Group Of Dogs In China

The Internet is in awe of this corgi leading the way, as it often sniffed around behind itself to continuously check to see how the other dogs were doing throughout the walk.

As the Golden Retriever walked along the perimeter near the edge of the group of dogs, he constantly seemed aware of what was happening around him at all times.

The group also included an injured German Shepherd in the centre of the group. The other dogs adjusted their walking rate to match that of the German Shepherd.

Collectively, this group of dogs was demonstrating a high degree of ability to coordinate with each other and provide support and assistance for each other. The behaviour of these dogs indicates that the pack was more focused on ensuring to remain together as one versus running faster by themselves.

Ngl, my friend group could never 🙁

China Video Goes Viral: 7 Dogs Finding Their Way Back Home

On March 16, a video was recorded by a man who goes by the name of Lu. He filmed the video while on the side of the busy highway in Changchun where seven dogs were walking together on the side of the road.

Once Lu posted the video to Douyin, it gained popularity very quickly.

Lu tried to direct the dogs to safety but he was unsuccessful in getting the dogs to comply. As a result, he used his post to reach out to local authorities for assistance.

After the video was shared with people, it received an overwhelming amount of attention from the public due to the situation’s unique nature and emotional hold.

How They Helped The 7 Dogs In China Reunite With Their Owners?

As the video became more popular, local authorities and volunteers began to work together to start finding a way to assist the dogs with a rescue operation.

Teams began using drones to trace the trail of the dogs using GPS coordinates. Both community members and officials were instrumental in returning the animals home safely.

The dogs were all seven found reunited with their owners by a volunteer on March 19. There are three families of dogs, so we were all relieved when we found them.

Awww, hum saath saath hai core! Sooraj Barjatya ji, rights khareed lo story ke.

Dog meat China? What is the real reason behind the case?

This incident has also called attention to the topic of dog theft and the illegal dog meat trades in China. Dog theft is considered a crime, yet it occurs frequently in cities such as Changchun, Harbin, Dalian, etc.

Due to high costs associated with dog farming, there are a limited number of dog meat restaurants still operating in some parts of Northern China. Also, there is a belief that eating dog meat helps to withstand the cold weather; however, this practice is controversial and continues to be debated.

Due to the expense, there are relatively few dog farms. Because of this, some suppliers are forced to use stray and/or stolen dogs; this presents both ethical and legal issues for the dogs and their prospective owners.

Internet is AWWWWing Hard At The Corgi Pack

Needless to say, social media was FLOORED. (Yes, in caps).

“Wow, this story makes me feel so much better about things!” wrote one social media user.

“These dogs were able to escape a bad situation and make it back to their families together, a reminder that no matter what you’re going through, you can always count on your friends for support.”

Another social media user noted that the group of dogs demonstrated loyalty and love through their actions, writing, “The fact that seven dogs were able to travel 17 km together and were led by a corgi shows that they were being loyal, being leaders, and were acting out of pure love for one another.”

One user recognized the role of teamwork when commenting on the teamwork exhibited by all seven dogs from different households working together to keep each other safe until they found their way home:

“The fact that seven different dogs from different households stayed together until they safely made it home is great teamwork compared to most corporations!”

While most people expressed positive emotions, some users expressed skepticism about the circumstances, with one commenting, “But didn’t their owners have to sell them to return them? Poor dogs, now they’re back with the same owners.”

Ugh, this detail makes us so sad bruh.

Many others expressed a desire for this story to be made into a film; for example, one user suggested, “The filmmakers should make a movie about this!”