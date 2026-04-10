A 17-year-old boy, Krish Akbari, a Class 12 science student from Ahmedabad was struck by a nilgai (blue bull) after attending biology tuition at Divine Road in a devastating, heartbreaking series of events.

But what happened post this, might just reinstill your hope in humanity.

At about 5:15 PM, the typical afternoon traffic was heavy in the vicinity and a mini-truck heard the loud honking of an approaching nilgai. The nilgai became startled and immediately jumped across the divider and directly into Krish.

“Krish had no time to react. The weight and force of the blue bull was so much that it directly hit his face. His left side of the face was bleeding and the eye was damaged,” recalled his father, Dr Ravi Akbari.

Residents living near the scene of the accident came to Krish’s aid by calling an ambulance service (108). At the time of his arrival at the scene, he was still conscious and gave the ambulance service his mother’s phone number. Unfortunately, the amount of blood lost was significant, causing difficulty for Krish’s family to arrive on the scene before Krish was taken to the hospital.

Krish was treated for several hours at the hospital and after initial treatment (CPR), he had a brief pulse and bleeding was controlled. However, there was no movement or awareness at the hospital. His father stated that he did see Krish move and show signs of awareness prior to going to the hospital. After being put on a ventilator, the next day, an MRI was done at Marengo CIMS Hospital. It revealed that there was no blood supply to his brain.

“At the time of the accident for about 20–30 minutes the heart was shut so the brain got no oxygen supply and several brain cells had got permanently damaged,” Dr. Akbari advised the family of the gravity of this information.

The family’s medical history gave them a better understanding of the seriousness of the situation. “Other organs can survive for some time, but the brain cannot survive a 30-minute window without blood supply. Even for a coma, at least one brain cell needs to be alive, and he didn’t even have that.”

Because two apnea tests performed for the brain death protocol indicated that the family had the greatest fear of all; there was no brain function whatsoever.

“At that time, your mind does not work,” he said. “At that point, there was no treatment, no surgery, no possibility. If there was even a small hope, I would have taken him to any corner of the world. But there was no option.”

A decision made in grief:

The Akbari family chose to give the gift of life to others. In the face of irreversible loss, the Akbari family made a choice to create hope, and we think that’s bravery in its most beautiful and human suit.

Organ donation was an option that was discussed with their family, and they made the choice to move forward with it.

“We decided, his mother and I, that we should save as many lives as possible. We didn’t choose the recipients. We just gave approval, the government handled the rest,” said Dr Akbari.

Krish’s organs, which were part of the government’s centralized organ allocation program, included his heart, lungs, kidneys, corneas, and hands.

In total, six people received his organs, most of whom were teenagers.

Six Lives from One Promise

His heart was transplanted into a 13-year-old boy from Bhavnagar, whose mother spoke with Dr. Akbari after the surgery. “By the time the cremation was over, the transplant of his heart was complete. In a way, my son is still alive,” his mother said.

Aunty is bravery and courage final boss, and we love her for it.

Krish’s hands were donated to a recipient in Faridabad, his lungs were given to a 22-year-old man in Ahmedabad, his kidneys saved two teenagers, and his corneas gave sight back to another person.

“Even as his last rites were being performed, his heart continued beating inside a 13-year-old boy from Bhavnagar in an operating theatre,” said Dr. Akbari.

That one detail is just so beautiful…

The number of transplants and the level of coordination among all the parties concerned represented a HUGE deal in medical history. Marengo CIMS Hospital stated that this was the first hand donation from a private facility.

Grief, Memories, and the Community’s Response

After the passing of Krish, his story has continued to make its way onto people’s feeds and heal hearts who had stopped believing in humanity.

“When you know the body cannot survive but the organs can help someone else, you should consider it,”said Dr. Akbari.

At Krish’s prayer meeting, many children in Krish’s age group received personalized bottles of perfume with his name on them as a way to represent their grief, as well as to help keep his memory alive.

That may be the most heart-wrenching beautiful thing we have ever seen.

The gesture ensured that his memory would stay in their hearts and continue to live throughout the many lives that were affected by his death.

A Preventable Tragedy? Questions Raised about Nilgai Issues

Besides the obvious personal tragedy, there have been growing concerns regarding the increasing population of nilgai in urban areas; i.e., Ahmedabad.

“What happened to my child can happen to anyone,” he said. “The government must act so that such incidents do not repeat,” said Krish’s father, and we can’t help but agree just how right he is.

Residents of the city have shown deep concern that nilgai often wander onto busy roadways like SB Ring Road and SB Road, making it way too dangerous for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists.

The situation has created a significant disparity between city and forest management of wildlife issues, thus raising daunting questions regarding urban wildlife management and ensuring public safety.