Within a few days of the web practically adopting lil baby Punch, the infant monkey who surged in popularity, with his abandonment story and his rescue by an IKEA plushie, Punch now has a new achievement under his tail (quite literally, Punch’s fellow mothers & fathers).

In a latest video, the juvenile macaque moves forward on hind limbs only, fingers curled around a slender branch. Soon he meets another male near feeding grounds; some describe it as conflict, others note it resembles routine interaction among young males establishing rank.

Authorities at the wildlife enclosure state such conduct aligns with typical group dynamics, not aggression requiring intervention. He began rushing to the other side and quickly coming back with his chest swollen, not fearing anyone. He finally stood up for himself and we could not be prouder, beautiful monkey.

Somehow in that little moment, he made us love him even more and frankly, I don’t know how that’s even possible.

In another good news following the footsteps on this one, Punch recently learnt how to walk on his two legs. Ya, we have all seen him sprawling about with his orange companion on four legs, always scared, but not anymore. Now he prances around like a big boy.

One observer added, despite the humor, and anticipation builds around what comes next for him. Reactions piled up, showing approval through phrases once reserved just for fictional heroes.

From the sidelines, viewers noted a change not just in plot but posture too, as he now moves upright now, purposeful and gripping items mid-stride.

A few observers mentioned his habit of turning toward an IKEA stuffed animal, treated like a substitute source of comfort, this detail deepened online concern. One highly supported remark stated simply: “He is incredibly sweet; guard this person above everything.”

Baby Punch Finally Accepted Into A Fam Jam

And did you hear the other good news? Punch the monkey has a new fam jam now, and no, it’s not just his orangutan plushie, he has finally been accepted into a monkey clan. BRB crying about life a lil!

Now, gentle arms surround him instead of fabric limbs!

Punched by circumstance, young Punch-kun, a macaque just seven months old, drew wholesome and pookie attention at Ichikawa City Zoo after maternal rejection left him on the margins of group life.

Footage captured him withdrawing toward a soft doll arranged by caretakers, seeking solace amid social exclusion. But now, just like any KJO film, he has united with a real fam, and we can’t wait for the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham feels.

Cutest Story ft. Cutest Baby Monkey

Here’s Punch’s full story…in July 2025, Punch entered the world amid hardship as a fierce summer heatwave coincided with his arrival, along with complications at birth; afterward, his biological mother turned away, yes, he was abandoned. Brb, crying.

Maternal absence, critical among macaques, left caregivers stepping in where nature did not. Raised largely by zoo personnel, his early days felt without family bonds typical of his species but wait….this unfortunate situation evolved beyond routine animal care into something so beautiful and so rare.. that the internet joined hearts and made a collective heart in the area.

The Poor Baby Monkey Faced Bulling..

Among Japanese macaques, clear rankings shape daily life as from an early age, young ones pick up key behaviors by watching their mothers, noticing who grooms whom, sensing shifts in power, and picking up subtle signals. When introduced back into the group at the zoo’s “Monkey Mountain” area come January, Punch, the poor monkey struggled, as guidance usually gained in infancy had been missing.

At first, short videos spread fast. There he was, Punch, moving carefully toward elder monkeys, hoping perhaps for contact, yet each time met with a swipe or silence. A particular clip gained attention with hands and knees, hugging a soft figure close, and dragging it gently behind.

Social media users reacted emotionally. “I would adopt Punch and love him forever,” one person wrote. Another admitted, “3 days in a row crying over Punch.” Under a later clip showing him finally being embraced by another monkey, one user quipped, “They fk with him now all of a sudden ’cause he got clout lmao.”

The Orangutan Plushie & Punch: 2 Jism Ek Jaan

It became clear that Punch showed signs of missing maternal presence. To address this, caretakers placed a soft replica primate inside his space, specifically the IKEA Djungelskog design. Rather than simply serving as an object, it acted as a source of stability during moments of distress. The monkey hugged the plush toy and taught the world the meaning of love faster than any KJo movie ever did! xd.

Movement patterns changed when he began transporting it regularly, leading to increased exertion across daily routines as physical development advanced alongside subtle shifts in his behavior.

Quickly the plush turned into Punch’s steady presence. Hugged by him, carried everywhere, and almost never set aside! If that isn’t the purest genre of love, we don’t know what is.

During a widely shared instant, repeated nudges suggested an attempt to provoke affection in return as this scene captured the heart of what was unfolding.

Now viewed hundreds of times over millions, footage of Punch holding the soft toy spread widely on TikTok and Instagram, certain clips breaking past thirty million. Appearing next came drawings by followers, shared openly on X and Reddit alike. Without warning, #HangInTherePunch began trending far beyond its start.

“We’re ALL Punch’s family now,” one caption read alongside a monkey and crying face emoji. Others wrote, “We’re not okay,” “PUNCH is uniting the world,” and “Sometimes, family is who we find along the way.”

While this cute little creature finds a new fam now, the internet gave him the biggest hug ever even when he was alone and sad. And that’s the good side of the internet we would like to believe in (at least for today).

Baby Punch Found A Home

Nowhere stands out more than this change in Punch’s path: comfort once came from a soft toy and yet today it comes from a living guardian among his group.

Progress remains under observation by zoo staff, with signs showing slow adjustment to the group dynamic as although complete acceptance within intricate social structures requires patience, figures such as Onsing, offering steady protection, and point toward possible stability ahead.

Belonging can arrive long after dismissal, and to some on the internet, Punch’s inclusion means something, and not to sound too cliche, but to some it means everything.