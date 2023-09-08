It’s a common to see animals on streets in our country and these wandering, often-hungry canines speak volumes about societal dynamics in the society; and, rather than discussing this important issue, we are literally covering it up.

As the government is gearing up for The G20 Summit 2023, the nation’s capital is getting a ‘makeover’ with ‘clean, animal-less streets’.

#WATCH | Delhi | The area around Jama Masjid decorated with colourful lights, decorative umbrellas and flowers ahead of the G20 Summit. pic.twitter.com/3H5regAcLz — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

Apart from being covered in lights, the city is being ‘beautified’. This includes covering slum areas with green sheets and removing the animals from the streets.

Please block the Delhi's road where Poor people covered with green sheet. Biggest democracy have no place for poor peoples. The poors forcibly moved by forces bcoz G20 summit. pic.twitter.com/pKSSEylTiS — 𝙱𝚊𝚕𝚓𝚒𝚗𝚍𝚎𝚛 𝚂𝚒𝚗𝚐𝚑 (@Ramjango_1762) September 8, 2023

Since last week, the authorities have installed langoor cutouts to scare monkeys away from the streets and now, hundreds of street dogs are being captured ahead of the summit. The ambulances that were picking up these dogs displayed ‘On Duty G-20’ on them, according to Reuters.

Cruelty behind ‘cleaning’ Delhi for the G20



Stray dogs picked up inhumanely from various parts of the city with wires around their necks as they cry for help. Dumped in shelters without food, water.



The reality concealed for global leaders.



All of this done by MCD under AAP pic.twitter.com/zpQoqPQJo9 — Priyanshi Sharma (@Priyanshi50) September 8, 2023

Ambika Shukla, Trustee, People For Animals, condemned the act and said:

“What India is doing is ironic given the theme of the G20 – one earth, one family, one future. It is hypocritical to talk of a shared future when we do not make room for our co-beings.”

The internet isn’t happy with the actions either, here’s what people think:

Delhi is getting ready for G20 summit.



There will be no poor in Delhi, no stray Animal, No slums, No villagers.#G20SummitDelhi



pic.twitter.com/fVI2N1ZGfL — savvy (@thesavvyguy_) September 4, 2023

After slums and monkeys, Delhi removes stray dogs from streets as G20 nears https://t.co/iUvuuOSvzo pic.twitter.com/lTHgFCyipw — Reuters Asia (@ReutersAsia) September 7, 2023

#G20AnimalCruelty Violation of catching of rules which require catching of dogs using nets. Can hear the helpless dogs suffering. https://t.co/GH57N1Xb08 — Dhruv 🌟 (@InvestYogi) September 3, 2023

It’s ironic how the motto of this summit is Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – One Earth One Family One Future.