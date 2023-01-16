The credit sequence is, often, the most ignored part of a movie. If you are watching a movie in a theater, chances are that you must have walked out once the credits started rolling on the screen. For most of the audience, watching the names roll out on a black screen isn’t the most entertaining thing.

1. Qala (2022)

Hands down, Qala was the most aesthetic movie of 2022. Directed by Anvita Dutt, the movie had some mesmerizing frames that wowed you and kept you glued to the very end. The movie also had an immaculate opening credit sequence. Set against the backdrop of Himachal Pradesh, the credits rolled on the screen amidst butterflies and moth motifs that only helped in setting the tone of the film.

2. Happy New Year (2007)

3. Luck By Chance (2009)

Zoya Akhtar takes you behind the scenes, quite literally. The credits for Luck By Chance are shown in the beginning. She introduced the people behind the glitz and glamour in a way that merged beautifully with the film. She takes you behind the scenes and shows everything that goes into making a movie.

The movie had a short opening credit sequence and a long sequence at the end of the film. But what sets the opening credits apart is how the movie used animations to roll out the opening credits. The animation cleverly captured Ishaan’s imagination and psyche.

The title-credits of Taare Zameen Par used the Claymation Technology (Clay-Animation), First of its kind on Indian Cinema. pic.twitter.com/bsWQy5uXAa — Chaitanya (@illusionistChay) April 22, 2020

5. Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)

Jab Tak Hai Jaan was Yash Chopra’s last movie before his demise. The credits pay homage to the director and the title track fits perfectly with the visuals. You can see various BTS shots of Yash Chopra directing SRK, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, and others to get the perfect frame. There are bloopers and who doesn’t love them?

6. Johnny Gaddaar (2007)

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, this neo-noir thriller film stayed true to its aesthetics when it came to the opening credits sequence. The credits mentioned that the movie was dedicated to Vijay Anand and James Hadley Chase. The movie was a tribute to the Hindi noir genre and the opening credits, in a very Pulp Fiction style, made it pretty evident.

7. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008)

8. Tamasha (2015)

Tamasha has a nice surprise in the credits sequence. Towards the mid of the credit roll, the visual takes you back to a flashback scene of Ved and Tara in Corsica. They have their headphones on and are dancing to their own beat on an empty field. It’s ambiguous and it’s on you how you interpret this scene.

There’s a mid-credit scene in this movie. The masked vigilante, Insaaf Man, tries to stop a car from entering a no-entry zone. Surprisingly, it is the same guy who had beaten him up earlier. Classic way to tie up the loose ends!

What other Bollywood movies would you add to this list?