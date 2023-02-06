Actor Shah Rukh Khan has always shared a great bond with all his co-stars, regardless of when he has worked with them. This was proved quite recently when the actor engaged in a fun banter with Renuka Shahane and teased her about being his first heroine.

Renuka Shahane took to Twitter to share selfies of her and her husband, Ashutosh Rana, on their way to watch Pathaan. The actress wrote, “Finally going to watch #Pathaan. Mausam bilkul sahi hai, kursi ki peti baandh li hai. With Col Luthra ji.” Ashutosh Rana played the role of Colonel Sunil Luthra in the movie.

ADVERTISEMENT Shah Rukh Khan reacted to Renuka Shahane’s tweet and said, “ Col Luthraji ko bataya aapne ki aap meri pehli heroine hain!! Or should we keep it a Top Secret otherwise he may fire me from the agency!!!”

Col Luthraji ko bataya aapne ki aap meri pehli heroine hain!! Or should we keep it a Top Secret otherwise he may fire me from the agency!!! https://t.co/GsCj5h0vC2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 5, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan and Renuka Shahane were seen in the 1989 hit television series, Circus. The actress played along and said, “ Hahaha unsey koi baat chhupti kahaan hai? Aaphi ne unhe antaryaami kaha hai. Aur chaahey jo ho jaaye, woh aapko fire nahi kar saktey kyunki jo kaam aap kartey hain woah koi aur nahi kar saktaa.“

Hahaha unsey koi baat chhupti kahaan hai? Aaphi ne unhe antaryaami kahaa hai 😃 aur chaahey jo ho jaaye, woh aapko fire nahi kar saktey kyunki jo kaam aap kartey hain woah koi aur nahi kar saktaa 🤗🙏🏾 https://t.co/D3JitHzCzg — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) February 5, 2023

Their banter has won hearts online. Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet has been viewed for more than 4.5 million times. His tweet has received more than 68K likes and more than 5K retweets. Here’s what fans had to say about it.

ADVERTISEMENT Yeh toh jag zahir hai Ji, top secret kya rakhna☺️Aur woh Mrs. Luthra hone se pehle Pathaan ki pehli heroine hai, unhe pata hogi iss baat ki hi gussa nikale honge 🫣 Luthraji underestimated u but got the lesson, he cannot afford letting his best officer go😍pic.twitter.com/QeExDGJ37x — ❥ Sнαн ᏦᎥ Ᏸ𝐢ω𝐢 𓀠 (@JacyKhan) February 5, 2023

From circus days ❤ https://t.co/Wl8yXQNGWH pic.twitter.com/btAtXuswDW — 𝗣 𝗥 𝗜 𝗡 𝗖 𝗘. (@ShahRukhsPrince) February 5, 2023

This guy and his wit. https://t.co/3RKUODBd10 — Hermit Pen (@HermitPen) February 5, 2023

Aaah!!! He is talking about CIRCUS!!!🤧🤧🤧

Thanks to Lockdown and Doordarshan, I could witness this cute and heartwarming show!! SRK looked so cute back then! 😍 https://t.co/KxPnCRVo5b — Ladkewale! Team Groom! (@_aiiakre_) February 5, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT This interaction is adorable. https://t.co/LAhYHonmfy — Sarittttaaaa 🕵️‍♀️ (@_Arnav_Khushi) February 5, 2023

This is why there is and will be only one SRK. Always the magnanimous one! 💜💜 https://t.co/pUk3zBGJ6Z — anoo ⁷ 💜☀️ (@Anewanoo7) February 5, 2023

If that’s not all, even Ashutosh Rana aka Colonel Sunil Luthra jumped on the bandwagon and gave a sporting reply.

समय के साथ लोगों की ऐज बढ़ती है आपकी एज बढ़ रही है। चिंता तो लूथरा को है की वो अगले मिशन में रहेंगे की नहीं ? क्योंकि आख़िरी सीन में आपने लूथरा से कहलवा लिया तलवार भी पठान की और रूल्स भी पठान के.. 😅

Superb electrifying performance by you @iamsrk ji..congratulations 💐🙏 https://t.co/Yaln4MaPwq — Ashutosh Rana (@ranaashutosh10) February 5, 2023

Leave it to Shah Rukh Khan to floor everyone with his wit and charm.