The internet is usually distracting, but on some days it can actually be helpful – that is, if and when we find the right resources. And remote online courses are one example. These days, people are deeply inclined towards specialization courses which offer new skills and certificates to up the skills, or well, just for the fun of it. Remote, online courses are flexible and particularly helpful for people who work.

So, if you’re looking for such creative courses, this list might help:

1. Midjourney Guide – Udemy

This is a ‘how to’ course that focuses on creating AI art. The curriculum aims at teaching basics of Midjourney, learning commands, prompts and parameters. It’s new and interesting – and the fact that almost everything is AI these days, it’s the perfect learning opportunity – while it’s still fresh. Enrol here.

2. App Development – Simplilearn

This course is created with the intention of helping app developers in mastering the basics of mobile application development. These brief online courses concentrate on important subjects like user interface design, coding, and testing for both Android and iOS platforms. Enrol here.

3. Fundamentals of Digital Marketing – Google

The complimentary program by Google presents 26 modules that can be completed at your own pace, followed by a final exam to earn a certification. It includes hands-on exercises and real-life examples to help in the practical application of your digital marketing expertise. Enrol here.

4. Write Your First Novel – Coursera

This free and remote course is offered by Michigan State University. You will be guided through a comprehensive step-by-step process to create a fictional work from start to finish. The course will cover everything from the basics to advanced techniques, helping you to produce an engaging and complete piece of fiction. Enrol here.

5. Brand Management – IIM Bangalore

This course offered by IIM Bangalore will help you learn about brand identity, brand personality, brand positioning, brand communication, brand image, and brand equity. The idea behind it is to help people up their skills while they work – so that they can actually apply these skills. Enrol here.

6. Basic Animation in After Effects – Udemy

This creative course is exactly what you need if you want to learn something new on the side. With this, you will learn how to generate unique motion graphics for videos, incorporating preset animations and effects on both text and video elements. You will also learn to create dynamic animations for a cartoon character, and transform a standard video into a captivating cartoon format. Enrol here.

7. Meta Social Media Marketing – Coursera

You will acquire the skills to design and execute successful Facebook and Instagram ad campaigns using Meta Ads Manager. You will also learn to craft compelling social media posts that engage audiences effectively and establish a powerful brand presence on various social media platforms. Enrol here.

8. Become a Graphic Designer – LinkedIn

The LinkedIn Learning platform offers this course that is taught by a team of experts comprising illustrators, art directors, photographers, and design strategists. The course encompasses the essential Graphic Design principles, such as typography, composition, color trends, and layout. Enrol here.

9. Introduction to Psychology – Coursera

This remote course offered by Yale, will delve into various aspects of the mind, including perception, communication, learning, memory, decision-making, persuasion, emotions, and social behavior. The exploration will focus on the development of these mental aspects in children and their neurological connections in the brain. Enrol here.

10. Privacy and Security in Online Social Media – IIT Delhi

This course offered by IIT Delhi, comprises eight modules with corresponding assignments. And students will gain insights into data collection, APIs, credibility assessment, OSM phishing, detection of fraudulent accounts, and the concept of trust in social systems. Enrol here.

11. Programming for Everybody – Coursera

The objective of this course is to provide a comprehensive introduction to programming computers using Python. It covers the fundamental concepts of constructing a program through a series of straightforward instructions in Python. No prior experience is required, and the course is designed to be accessible even to those with minimal mathematical background. Enrol here.

12. An Introduction to Artificial Intelligence – IIT Delhi

This is another certification course by IIT Delhi where people can learn about concepts, philosophies, and models related to the field. The curriculum covers a wide range of subjects, including algorithms, reinforcement learning, decision processes, deep learning, artificial intelligence, and data science. Enrol here.

13. Introduction to Blockchain – upGrad

The introductory course on Blockchain provides students with a fundamental understanding of Blockchain technology and cryptography. This includes concepts like Smart Contracts, Digital Signatures, and PKI. So, they can explore their features and discovering real-world industrial applications of Blockchain. Enrol here.

14. Viral Marketing and How to Craft Contagious Content – Coursera

This course focuses on the principles behind the viral spread of ideas and provides practical applications for enhancing your marketing strategies. It delves into the art of making ideas memorable, maximizing word-of-mouth marketing, and leveraging the potential of social networks to disseminate information and drive impact. Enrol here.

15. Sustainable Fashion – Coursera

The course offers an in-depth examination of business model theory. So, learners will gain insights into how these sustainable approaches are integrated into the fashion industry, facilitating the transformation towards a more environmentally and socially responsible business landscape. Enrol here.

Just some things that the internet made better.