Material things can never get us what sleep does. And if you’ve ever woken up with sleep lines on your face, then you know what that means. Now, imagine sleeping the entire day, or getting a designated leave, just for that. A Bengaluru-based company has finally figured out that that’s what their employees want.

ADVERTISEMENT A screenshot of the email that was sent to all employees by Wakefit Solutions, a D2C home and sleep solutions startup, was posted on LinkedIn. The company decided to celebrate International Sleep Day on 17th March and they gave their employees the gift of sleep. While this sounds like something totally out-of-the-box, anyone would agree that it’s the perfect perk.

The company also mentioned that a ‘sleep day’ is the perfect gift on a Friday, given how it makes a long weekend. Wakefit is even marking this as a festival in the company calendar. And clearly, they know what their employees want. Not only this, the company had also announced a “Right to Nap” policy last year. And that allowed all employees to take a 30-minute break during work hours. Of course, we all like naps, don’t we?

Companies have clearly gotten creative these days, and we’re all for it.