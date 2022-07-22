Every working professional is aware of the importance of a resume. The resume always speaks on your behalf to your prospective employer before you even get to the skill test and further interviews. In case you are job hunting right now, like almost everyone around you, we found the perfect Twitter thread to help you tailor your resume and help you land that dream job.



I run a company of 5,000 people

Conducted 500+ interviews so far



If I could point out 5 mistakes you should NOT make in your resume, here they are: — Ashok Ramachandran (@ashramachandran) July 20, 2022



Shared by Ashok Ramachandran , this Twitter thread has more than 3k likes. As a CEO, Ashok runs "a company of 5,000 people". He lists these five mistakes job seekers should not make in their resumes. Read on to find them out.

1. The use of buzzwords picked straight from Google.



1. Including buzzwords



A lot of resumes include "flexible" or "detailed-oriented" words, that are clearly googled because the interviewee's personality does not reflect it.



In resumes and life, simplicity wins the battle and the war.

Everything else takes your dream job far. — Ashok Ramachandran (@ashramachandran) July 20, 2022

Buzzwords are often not a good addition to a resume because they simply show how effectively you could Google fancy terms. It does not reflect "the interviewee's personality". Simplicity is the key.

2. Pictures don't speak louder.



2. Sharing your picture



Unless it is a modeling resume, you do not need to share your picture.

You are not hired on the basis of how you look.

You are hired on the basis of what all steps you took. — Ashok Ramachandran (@ashramachandran) July 20, 2022

You can skip adding your picture on the CV but not your core skills. However, if you still want to add a picture for a personal touch, then a selfie isn't the right choice.



3. Grammatical errors are, always, tacky.



3. Grammatical Errors



It is a sure-shot way for the interviewer to make sure to not hire you.



If you do not work hard to get the job by making your resume error-free,

How will you ever prosper under the giant company tree? — Ashok Ramachandran (@ashramachandran) July 20, 2022

Take your time and go through your resume as many times as you can. No one likes grammatical errors. And definitely not in a professional setting. You can use a variety of online tools to make sure there are no grammatical or syntax errors in your resume.



4. Details. Details. Details.



4. Incorrect details



Details of years of previous jobs/achievements instead of mentioning the months is an incorrect detail



Because if you worked till 2021 in a company, it would make a huge difference if it was January 2021 or December 2021 — Ashok Ramachandran (@ashramachandran) July 20, 2022

If you have mentioned "detail oriented" in your resume, now is the time to prove that. Add in all the missing details with regard to your previous job and achievements.

5. Keep it up to date.



5. Archiac Resume



Job 1: 2018-Present

Job 2: 2021-Present



Sureshot way of candidate updating last job position but not updating the resume doc for the position before that.

Total no-no. — Ashok Ramachandran (@ashramachandran) July 20, 2022

While you are adding the minute details, make sure to update your resume with your current skills and your current job position. Fill in the loopholes.

If you are still thinking about why are resumes important, then here is your answer.



Most companies still hire through resumes.

Making it detailed yet precise, and suited to the job you are applying for is what will give you extra brownie points (and perhaps the entire cake of the job). — Ashok Ramachandran (@ashramachandran) July 20, 2022

The thread has resonated with job seekers and job providers alike. Here is what they had to say.



To the 📍. I also conducted nos of interviews & my observation was that, in most of the cases, resumes were made by some one else not by the candidates. Thus very often they failed to justify career objectives, jargons, traits etc used in their resume. Genuineness always win ! — Amita Saxena (@amiiaf) July 20, 2022

One thing that candidates must include is proof of work. If a designer or developer is not providing what work he/she has done, it will the death of opportunity right there.



Add specific details of your experience e.g. KPIs, names, numbers, links will give you an edge. — Jaideep Singh Mann (@Jaideep_mann) July 20, 2022

I appreciate that you have taken the time to make each piece advice a rhyme 👍 https://t.co/BlcK3Crdiw — slideroolz 🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@slideroolz) July 21, 2022

Some very interesting and sharp observations ! Silly mistakes that most do , trying to look super achiever and cool through “ resume “:) and then you have battery of writers churning out same stuff for a fee ! @Mathurisms https://t.co/5B7hCHmm3z — Amitabh Laloriya (@amitabhlaloriya) July 21, 2022

Unfortunately we see applicant repeat every single one of these mistakes.



Check your resume five times for these issues and fix them: https://t.co/ldDWRGQGNv — Crypto Jobs List — Solidity NFT DeFi Web3 Jobs (@CryptoJobsList) July 21, 2022

Time to fix your resume now.

