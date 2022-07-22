Every working professional is aware of the importance of a resume. The resume always speaks on your behalf to your prospective employer before you even get to the skill test and further interviews. In case you are job hunting right now, like almost everyone around you, we found the perfect Twitter thread to help you tailor your resume and help you land that dream job.
Conducted 500+ interviews so far
If I could point out 5 mistakes you should NOT make in your resume, here they are:
1. The use of buzzwords picked straight from Google.
A lot of resumes include "flexible" or "detailed-oriented" words, that are clearly googled because the interviewee's personality does not reflect it.
In resumes and life, simplicity wins the battle and the war.
Everything else takes your dream job far.
2. Pictures don't speak louder.
Unless it is a modeling resume, you do not need to share your picture.
You are not hired on the basis of how you look.
You are hired on the basis of what all steps you took.
You can skip adding your picture on the CV but not your core skills. However, if you still want to add a picture for a personal touch, then a selfie isn't the right choice.
3. Grammatical errors are, always, tacky.
It is a sure-shot way for the interviewer to make sure to not hire you.
If you do not work hard to get the job by making your resume error-free,
How will you ever prosper under the giant company tree?
4. Details. Details. Details.
Details of years of previous jobs/achievements instead of mentioning the months is an incorrect detail
Because if you worked till 2021 in a company, it would make a huge difference if it was January 2021 or December 2021
5. Keep it up to date.
Job 1: 2018-Present
Job 2: 2021-Present
Sureshot way of candidate updating last job position but not updating the resume doc for the position before that.
Total no-no.
If you are still thinking about why are resumes important, then here is your answer.
Making it detailed yet precise, and suited to the job you are applying for is what will give you extra brownie points (and perhaps the entire cake of the job).
The thread has resonated with job seekers and job providers alike. Here is what they had to say.
Time to fix your resume now.