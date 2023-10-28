Infosys has been in the news after its founder, Narayana Murthy, said that youngsters should work for 70 hours a week. His comment has not gone down well with people and has sparked a debate on social media platforms. Amidst this, a tweet about the salary of Infosys and its work culture is going viral on X (formerly, Twitter).

Taking to the microblogging platform, a user named Abhinandan penned a long thread about how Infosys was in 2011. The user revealed that, back then, one would get a salary of ₹3.25-3.75 LPA at Infosys from the campus placement drives. The candidate, then, had to undergo a training process that ranged from four to six months at their training campus in Mysore.

Infosys salary in 2011: 🧵



Campus placement at 3.25-3.75 LPA.



Then a training period ranging between 4-6 months in Mysore. Your performance in the training period decided both your training tenure and the CTC you would get post completion. There were 3 bands (levels). 1/n — Abhinandan (@AbhinPan) October 27, 2023

The training was divided into three bands with each band receiving variable pay. Not just the pay, but even the training differed between the bands.

A band during training got the highest 3.75. B got 3.5 and C got 3.25. As Infosys hires from all branches of engineering, Comp Sc and IT students usually (minus a few exceptions) got A bands and fast track training. 2/n — Abhinandan (@AbhinPan) October 27, 2023

Despite these variables, everyone got a fixed monthly salary of ₹13K and that was justified by stating that the accommodation was free and other costs were subsidised.

Everything was charged, from washing, drying and ironing clothes at the laundry to gyms and sports facilities to in campus cinema. Your expectations with standard of living is significantly altered during the training period by exposing you to unrealistic standards. 4/n — Abhinandan (@AbhinPan) October 27, 2023

After the training, the person would earn ₹23K – 27K depending on the band they were placed in during the training process. However, this salary was clearly not enough to survive in a metro city without cutting down on some expenses.

Once you are out of campus, there comes a sense of fatigue and dissatisfaction with the reality. With that kind of salary in a metro, you can never have a lifestyle that you had inside the campus. And now…no subsidy apart from lunch at the campus and some evening snacks. 6/n — Abhinandan (@AbhinPan) October 27, 2023

Infosys has a dress code. One of those included wearing a tie on Mondays and Tuesdays and if you did not adhere to the dress code, you would be fined and would receive a deducted salary at the end of the month.

One can argue that these are extravagant expenses and one can live without these. True. However, the peer pressure and the sense of carrying a dignity with the job always pulls you in. HRs fine you if you are found without a tie on Mondays and Tuesdays. 8/n — Abhinandan (@AbhinPan) October 27, 2023

There is no overtime payment at all. I have seen many engineers staying overtime to have subsidised dinner at the canteen just to save money at home. That subsidy is not too much once your training is over. 10/n. — Abhinandan (@AbhinPan) October 27, 2023

From 2011 to 2023, things are practically the same. The user mentions, “The saddest part of all is…it is the same after 12 years. All of this. Maybe the dress code rule has changed. Other than that same behaviour.”

The saddest part of all is…it is the same after 12 years. All of this. May be the dress code rule has changed. Other than that same behaviour. — Abhinandan (@AbhinPan) October 27, 2023

Abhinandan’s thread has fetched over 3K likes and over 287.2K views. It prompted people to share their stories. Some of them also called this culture to be utterly exploitative. Here’s what they had to say.

This. At one of India’s leading employers. I am struggling to reconcile why, if working and wage conditions are so dismal in this career path, why are parents so keen for their kids to enter this path? How does this align with the Kota story! Genuinely confused. https://t.co/ARNVmWnIte — Nidhi (@nidhionline) October 28, 2023

Infosys has been promoted borderline slavery since decades. I remember street vendors selling Ties outside their office in Electronic city, and the crowd to buy them. Now the owners talk abt 'Simplicity' and 'Indian values'. It was crap then, it is crap now. https://t.co/G6IwQPC5Ub — Jay (@rust_in_peace82) October 28, 2023

Some Hypocrite Truth of Corporate Sector.

Its looks heaven in outside

And it hell in inside. https://t.co/3QIslvIWOw — Shamim Alam Haque/शामिम आलम हक🇮🇳 (@shamimalamhaque) October 28, 2023

Not just Infosys, most of the Indian IT companies have been getting away with hostile work culture…… Also, Indian leadership is a joke, they usually prefer subservience over skill…… https://t.co/XBwpBdGloH — Mo (@Black_Cofffee) October 28, 2023

this sums up the first few years of my career https://t.co/c0Yrr2bOuo — art vindaloo (@amrtsh) October 28, 2023

Very accurate , only the dress code changed , rest remained the same. Glad I left it https://t.co/2LDXZ68uSc — generalcategory (@zingostan) October 28, 2023

Can attest. I was in Infosys for around 3 years and they make your life a literal hell after you are done with your training. They pay you chillar and expect you to work like they are giving you so much more money. The exploitation is so bad here. https://t.co/kVbiHSABE2 — veronica (@ughsiepughsie) October 28, 2023

Can Indian organizations please stop promoting absurd work hours and lesser pay? Young employees today know what they bring to the table and want to be compensated fairly.