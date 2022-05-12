Preparing for the Civil Services Examination can be stressful. More so as the exam approaches closer. With all the expectations from everyone around, and the time you've devoted to the preparation, it feels like there's no other alternative left but to crack the exam.

The preliminary exam is the first stage of the Civil Services Exam conducted by the UPSC every year. And it is important to learn to manage the stress that develops a few weeks before the exam. Anupam Sharma, an IFS officer, recently shared a few useful tips to manage anxiety before the prelims.

Remember that some level of stress is experienced by almost every serious UPSC aspirant. It may sometimes impact efficiency. A few aspirants may even break down.



While he starts by saying that it's completely normal for a UPSC aspirant to experience stress/anxiety or even a breakdown, he also speaks the bitter truth that UPSC is not the end.

Undoubtedly, Civil Services are good. But, they not that great which most coaching institutes or some persons portray.



Their ➕ are over-glorified, ➖ are rarely told.



There are many other avenues which can offer what u want in life.



Coming to practical aspects like sleep, he suggests that it is important for an aspirant to sleep for 6-8 hours depending on their sleep cycle. Also, one should not introduce a lot of variations in their sleep cycle just before the exam.

SLEEP is an underrated aspect of exam preparation.



An optimum hours (6-8) is essential for memorization and to reduce stress. Sleep deprivation (<6hrs) is ☠️.



A lot of aspirants make the mistake of reading new study material just before the exam. But as per Anupam Sharma, this is not the right approach, at least for a UPSC aspirant. Rather it's crucial to revise what you've read and memorized.

Don't set lofty or unachievable targets for yourself during preparation.



Limit the sources. Select only those sources which have good B/E ratio (Benefits/Efforts).



Don't overdo Mocks Tests for Prelims. If you have✍️ 1 test/subject + 2-3 Full-length (overall ~10), then that's enough.



Attempt mocks only of credible institutes like Vision, Insights.



Don't worry much if you are getting low scores in them.



It is normal for people to cut off from social life as the exam dates approach closer. But there's a difference between talking to people who motivate you and wasting time on social media and dating apps.

Don't murder your social life for #UPSC. Interact with positive😇 family/friends (say, ~30 minutes/day).



But, Avoid:

* Too much socialization

* Negative persons

* Wasting time on Social Media (including Twitter😛, YouTube, etc)

Lastly, the most important tip - Do not skip meals.

Eat healthy & hygienic food.

Prefer fruits, vegetables, milk, etc (सात्विक). Avoid oily, spicy & junk food (तामसिक, राजसिक).



It goes without saying that these tips work for other exams too.