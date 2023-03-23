A decade or so ago, having good work ethic held a different definition altogether. Perhaps that’s because those standards had been set by another generation that lived with a very different set of requirements. But today, work ethic is (thankfully) closely linked to having a good work-life balance and a solid set of boundaries. In fact, this tweet by @roamingraghu about how he said no to working on holidays is the perfect example of this.
Raghu said he learnt to say no, after 5 long years. And that seems relatable, because come on, how many of us learnt the art of setting healthy boundaries at work, after a considerable amount of time.
And here’s how the internet has responded to the tweet. Some people talked about their own experience with setting boundaries at work and how it isn’t the easiest to do at times.
Healthy boundaries are needed everywhere!