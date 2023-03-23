A decade or so ago, having good work ethic held a different definition altogether. Perhaps that’s because those standards had been set by another generation that lived with a very different set of requirements. But today, work ethic is (thankfully) closely linked to having a good work-life balance and a solid set of boundaries. In fact, this tweet by @roamingraghu about how he said no to working on holidays is the perfect example of this.

It took me 5 years to say No to work on a holiday



Don't be like me. Stand up earlier.



Happy Ugadi 😊 pic.twitter.com/78pQhoflJ6 — Raghu | రఘు (@roamingraghu) March 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT Raghu said he learnt to say no, after 5 long years. And that seems relatable, because come on, how many of us learnt the art of setting healthy boundaries at work, after a considerable amount of time.

And here’s how the internet has responded to the tweet. Some people talked about their own experience with setting boundaries at work and how it isn’t the easiest to do at times.

This is it, this is the post. Remember the world doesn’t rely on us, one day work panla na Seth ra matanga https://t.co/d869jdCxg4 — Ghost of Tsujima 🥷🏽 (@grenadedropper) March 23, 2023 Credit: Twitter

My manager forced me to download teams and manage work at home, post office hours and reply to emails while in commute. This is horrible. I wish industry people understood and respected employees personal time and space. — Nikita (@achhra_nikita) March 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Half of our work comms happens on WhatsApp 😭 — Raghu | రఘు (@roamingraghu) March 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT Bhai ye 90s born ki problem hai, na hota hi nhi humse. Yaha genz apne baap ko mana kar dete — Shahbaz Alam (@shahbaz8809) March 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Excellent. I don’t work on holidays or weekends unless it really warrants it – i decide yes/no. I never ask my team to work in weekends, never bother them after regular hours and over many years I’ve also told the same to my client. No working after hrs. Period. Good job Raghu. — Krishna | కృష్ణ | कृष्णा 🇮🇳 (@KiMoJiRa) March 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

And "NO" itself is a complete sentence (and the shortest sentence in English).

No need to add any reasoning 👍👍👍 https://t.co/d28ncUOxHb — KayKay (ట్వీటేశ్వరుడు) (@BTelugabbayi) March 23, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Me too (Hello from a Nandyalion 🤣, Swapna muggu aithe meeru gobbemmaa?) — Raghu | రఘు (@roamingraghu) March 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

So when moving to my current job I decided to have a separate phone for work. Best decision ever. I find it much easier to disconnect from work on holidays. — Paras Bhatia (@parasbhatia05) March 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT While I wish what you are saying wasn't true, I agree that is how it works a lot of the times — Raghu | రఘు (@roamingraghu) March 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Thank you for sharing your story. I remember when for the first time I refused to work on a holiday and conveyed the same to my senior. At that point of time I was just a fresher. It is difficult but necessary. — শৌনক পোদ্দার। Sounak Poddar🇮🇳 (@PoddarSounak) March 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

If my team is on leave/holiday, I tell my clients upfront that we'll reapond tomorrow. Their world won't stop with 1 issue. — Shekhar Bandaru (@BandaruShekhar) March 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Agree, there is so much un-learning to do — Raghu | రఘు (@roamingraghu) March 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

I manage a team of 12 people and I already do that 👍 — Raghu | రఘు (@roamingraghu) March 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT Sometimes this misfires, you could have said you were on vacation, a straight No is brave but managers will take it to their heart. Yes there should be minimum notice for working on holiday as well as Overtime pay, but I know corporates won't give any benefit in India — Abhilash (@Abhilas17622660) March 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Appreciate at least after 5 years working u stand up for ur self👏. I wish all other employees, those who were asked/asking to work after working hrs should do the same when they were asked to work. Most of MNC’s calls this culture as flexible working hrs😅 — Jayaprakash Reddy (Jay) (@Prakashkommidi) March 23, 2023 Credit: Twitter

In a professional culture everyone should set the expectations in the beginning itself, none of my managers called me beyond working hours because of this. I never entertained that and they got to know this in the start only, however my other colleagues always got called. — Rahul (@Rahul430897321) March 23, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Healthy boundaries are needed everywhere!