As the result of the civil service examinations held in 2021 (CSE) organised by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) was declared on Monday, May 30, congratulatory messages started pouring in for those who cleared the exams.

While many cleared the exams after multiple attempts, there were some candidates who still could not clear the exams. One such aspirant took to Twitter to reveal how he could not clear the exams even after 10 years of hard work.

Rajat Sambyal tweeted how his "10 years of hard work ended in ashes". The aspirant notes his previous attempts at the examination. "6 UPSC attempts over. 3 times prelims failed. 2 times mains failed. In my last attempt, yesterday I succumbed due to low score in interview. Missed by 11 marks," added Sambyal in his tweet.

Taking all the unclear attempts in his stride, the tweet adds “And still I rise”. It is known how tough UPSC exams are and candidates devote each living hour preparing for it. Many times, people lose heart when they fail to clear the exams.

The tweet also had Sambyal's mark sheet which showed that he received a total score of 942. Twitteratis shared encouraging messages for the user.

At the end of the day, it is just an exam and not your entire life.