

As the result of the civil service examinations held in 2021 (CSE) organised by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) was declared on Monday, May 30, congratulatory messages started pouring in for those who cleared the exams.

While many cleared the exams after multiple attempts, there were some candidates who still could not clear the exams. One such aspirant took to Twitter to reveal how he could not clear the exams even after 10 years of hard work.



10 years of hard work ended in ashes.

6 UPSC attempts over.

3 times prelims failed.

2 times mains failed.

In my last attempt, yesterday I succumbed due to low score in interview. Missed by 11 marks. #upscresult

“And still I rise”. pic.twitter.com/m8FRcJGCWu — Rajat sambyal (@rajatsambyal_) May 31, 2022

Rajat Sambyal tweeted how his "10 years of hard work ended in ashes". The aspirant notes his previous attempts at the examination. "6 UPSC attempts over. 3 times prelims failed. 2 times mains failed. In my last attempt, yesterday I succumbed due to low score in interview. Missed by 11 marks," added Sambyal in his tweet.



Taking all the unclear attempts in his stride, the tweet adds “And still I rise”. It is known how tough UPSC exams are and candidates devote each living hour preparing for it. Many times, people lose heart when they fail to clear the exams.



The tweet also had Sambyal's mark sheet which showed that he received a total score of 942. Twitteratis shared encouraging messages for the user.



Arjun never gave up

Pandvas were deprived of their due share by Dhritarashtr whether demand of five villages even were given Banvas nd Agyatavas .



But Arjun fought bravely nd became successful .



So Arjun get up nd go in for battle of success.



👍👍👍👍👍👍 — Jyoti Jamwal Sambyal (@CaliphateXposed) May 31, 2022

Rajat, this is not a failure, it’s an inspiration for many youths 🙏



I didn’t get college of my choice for my BCom.. failed in two Call Center interviews.. to get a career in Management Consulting with KPMG and EY..



So some failures happen for your own good. — Venkatesh (@vrishahi) May 31, 2022

I understand your sentiments. Destiny is unchallengeable. You can shine as a structural engineer. — Rajeshwar Singh Jamwal (@j71623767) May 31, 2022

No effort or hard work in life goes without outcomes. You may not get what and when you wanted. But, one certainly gets right outcomes at a time when He finds it right time. — Anil K Tripathi (@ProfAnilKumarT1) May 31, 2022

Every rejection is a redirection ! — Syed Sleet Shah (@Sleet_Shah) May 31, 2022

No exam can judge the true worth of a person. Don't think that you wasted your time. This knowledge and the whole experience will prove most valuable in building your future life. You won't even miss it when you are most successful.

Saying from personal experience.

All the best! — Rita 🇮🇳 (@RitaG74) May 31, 2022

More power to you! Life always has something really good for everyone! — Divyanshu Nigam, IAS (@nigam_div) May 31, 2022

You have reached the interview stage proves that you have the grit and determination, it will help you immensely in whatever career you choose to pursue henceforth. All the Best! — Vikas Prakash Singh, IRS (@VikasPrkshSingh) May 31, 2022

Don't lose heart. In the end it's just a job interview. Pick up the pieces and move ahead. What you Learnt in this journey stays with you... — Harish Pandey. IPS (@DCPSouthBCP) May 31, 2022

At the end of the day, it is just an exam and not your entire life.

